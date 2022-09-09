Read full article on original website
Favorite San Antonio bakery heads for the hills with first Boerne location
One of Alamo City's best bakeries, and perhaps one of its most famous, is heading for the Hill Country. Bakery Lorraine recently announced its newest location coming to Boerne in October 2022. Featuring the bakery's full menu — macarons, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more — Boerne residents and Hill Country...
KSAT 12
Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía
SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
news4sanantonio.com
Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87
SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
KSAT 12
Terror High Film Festival to take place inside San Antonio haunted house
SAN ANTONIO – You can watch horror movies in a haunted house this Halloween season at the Terror High Film Festival in San Antonio. The festival takes place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 inside the Haunted Oaks attraction at Rolling Oaks Mall, located near Loop 1604 E and Nacogdoches Road.
KSAT 12
Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour. Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
San Antonio's Hometown Burger abruptly closes all locations
Hometown Burger had eight locations in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
news4sanantonio.com
Alamo Fest hosts 2nd annual music festival, featuring notable R&B artists
SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Fest hosted its second annual music festival. The annual music festival took place at the Espee at St. Paul Square near the Alamodome earlier on Saturday. "Events like this are important for the community,” said Danielle Ongay, the Alamo Fest Event Coordinator. 2022’s line-up...
KTSA
San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
mesquite-news.com
REVIEW: Pitbull electrifies AT&T Center
Reggeaton and Latin music fans in San Antonio saw Cuban-American rapper Pitbull perform in concert Sept. 9 at the AT&T Center. This concert was the 28th stop of the Latin icon’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” summer 2022 tour, scheduled for 52 concerts in total. Pitbull’s tour is joined by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul in select cities — only Azalea was present for the local concert.
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
KSAT 12
Zoo Boo! is returning for the Halloween season with free trick-or-treating
SAN ANTONIO – Zoo Boo! is returning for the Halloween season with free trick-or-treating and exciting interactions for little ghouls and goblins. The annual non-spooky celebration will be open daily at San Antonio Zoo from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. “Cooler fall temperatures are blowing in the Halloween season...
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Daddy Yankee, Silverstein, Michael Bublé and more
The reggaetón megastar's retirement tour isn't the only reason for San Antonio music fans to be excited this week.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
San Antonio Current
Photo Gallery: Pitbull came to San Antonio and blew the roof off the AT&T Center
Grammy-award winning superstar Pitbull blew into San Antonio on Friday as part of his Can't Stop Us Now summer tour. As expected, "Mr. Worldwide" put on a high-energy show that had fans at the AT&T Center jumping. Opener Iggy Azalea also proved beyond a doubt why she's still "Fancy." Here's...
Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
Elotitos Corn Bar to open a second location in San Antonio's Government Hill area
The new location will be near the Pearl, although the locally owned business was scant on other details.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Statues Unveiled at The Alamo
The Alamo, the San Antonio mission famous for its Texas Revolution battle and serves as a symbol for the State of Texas, has unveiled two new statues, representatives from the historic landmark announced. The statues are of Emily West Morgan and Hendrick Arnold, both figures from Texas' Revolution against Mexico,...
