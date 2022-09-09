ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía

SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87

SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Victoria, TX
KSAT 12

Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour. Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Paranormal#Children#Tx#Facebook Event Page
news4sanantonio.com

Alamo Fest hosts 2nd annual music festival, featuring notable R&B artists

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Fest hosted its second annual music festival. The annual music festival took place at the Espee at St. Paul Square near the Alamodome earlier on Saturday. "Events like this are important for the community,” said Danielle Ongay, the Alamo Fest Event Coordinator. 2022’s line-up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
TEXAS STATE
mesquite-news.com

REVIEW: Pitbull electrifies AT&T Center

Reggeaton and Latin music fans in San Antonio saw Cuban-American rapper Pitbull perform in concert Sept. 9 at the AT&T Center. This concert was the 28th stop of the Latin icon’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” summer 2022 tour, scheduled for 52 concerts in total. Pitbull’s tour is joined by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul in select cities — only Azalea was present for the local concert.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Power 95.9

Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
CASTLE HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Statues Unveiled at The Alamo

The Alamo, the San Antonio mission famous for its Texas Revolution battle and serves as a symbol for the State of Texas, has unveiled two new statues, representatives from the historic landmark announced. The statues are of Emily West Morgan and Hendrick Arnold, both figures from Texas' Revolution against Mexico,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy