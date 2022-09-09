ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 teens arrested for murder in Rosamond shooting, victim identified

Update: The man found dead at the scene has been identified as Eric Castillo, 22, of Rosamond. ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two 15- and 16-year-old boys in connection to the Saturday fatal shooting in Rosamond. Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed during attempted force entry in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after the suspect attempted to force his way into an apartment in central Bakersfield Monday morning, according to officers with the Bakersfield Police Department. The call came in around 2:42 a.m. BPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD arrests 27 in 'takeover' operation

Bakersfield Police officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles as part of their efforts to combat a series of "takeover sideshows" on the streets of Bakersfield over the weekend, according to a BPD news release. Starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, BPD officers responded to the events,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

4 gang members in custody after traffic stop turned search & seizure

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into three adult males and one juvenile being arrested by deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Sunday Sept. 11, around 9:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in Wasco. During the stop, deputies […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man indicted for pointing a laser at Sheriff’s helicopter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested and charged with knowingly aiming a laser pointer at Air One Monday, according to the Department of Justice. Alejandro Galvan-Silvestre, 23, knowingly allegedly aimed a laser pointer at Air One on Sept. 5, 2021, according to court documents. A federal grand jury returned the indictment on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
foxla.com

California middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, causing employee to overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 13-year-old California middle school student was arrested after bringing fentanyl to school that caused a school supervisor to suffer an overdose. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to Chipman Junior High School Friday after the school reported that a student was in possession of about 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, according to KGET.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

Officer-involved shooting in Tulare County, suspect wanted

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An officer with the Lindsay Police Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Tulare County, and the suspect is still wanted. Lindsay Police Officers spotted a broken-down car with a driver in it around 11:30 p.m. near the area of Tulare Road and Mirage Avenue in Lindsay.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

BFD looks for 3 suspects allegedly involved in Fallas store fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is searching for three people of interest in a structure fire that destroyed the Fallas store building last week. The suspects are described by BFD as:. A Hispanic man in his late 20s with short black hair. He was last seen...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
ROSAMOND, CA

