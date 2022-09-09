Read full article on original website
BPD: Over 20 people arrested, 16 vehicles impounded in illegal 'takeover sideshows'
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced Monday they arrested over 20 people and impounded 16 vehicles over the weekend in "takeover sideshow" events in Bakersfield. Saturday:. Around 10 p.m., officers were notified of a sideshow with "several hundred" people at the intersection of Oswell Street and...
2 teens arrested for murder in Rosamond shooting, victim identified
Update: The man found dead at the scene has been identified as Eric Castillo, 22, of Rosamond. ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two 15- and 16-year-old boys in connection to the Saturday fatal shooting in Rosamond. Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street […]
Attempted kidnapping at northwest shopping center
While the idea of being abducted in a parking lot always stirs fears of human trafficking, those who work closely and investigate these kinds of crimes say that’s rarely the reality.
Man shot and killed after attempted forced entry in SW Bakersfield, according to police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is dead after he attempted to force entry into an apartment and was shot by a resident in southwest Bakersfield early Monday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of North...
Man shot, killed during attempted force entry in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after the suspect attempted to force his way into an apartment in central Bakersfield Monday morning, according to officers with the Bakersfield Police Department. The call came in around 2:42 a.m. BPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at an […]
BPD arrests 27 in 'takeover' operation
Bakersfield Police officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles as part of their efforts to combat a series of "takeover sideshows" on the streets of Bakersfield over the weekend, according to a BPD news release. Starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, BPD officers responded to the events,...
Attorney's Office: Bakersfield man arrested in pointing laser at KCSO helicopter
A federal grand jury unsealed an indictment after a Bakersfield man was arrested Monday on suspicion of pointing a laser at a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in 2021.
4 gang members in custody after traffic stop turned search & seizure
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into three adult males and one juvenile being arrested by deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Sunday Sept. 11, around 9:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in Wasco. During the stop, deputies […]
Bakersfield man indicted for pointing a laser at Sheriff’s helicopter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested and charged with knowingly aiming a laser pointer at Air One Monday, according to the Department of Justice. Alejandro Galvan-Silvestre, 23, knowingly allegedly aimed a laser pointer at Air One on Sept. 5, 2021, according to court documents. A federal grand jury returned the indictment on […]
California middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, causing employee to overdose
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 13-year-old California middle school student was arrested after bringing fentanyl to school that caused a school supervisor to suffer an overdose. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to Chipman Junior High School Friday after the school reported that a student was in possession of about 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, according to KGET.
BPD: SW Bakersfield apartment resident shoots, kills man trying to break in
BPD said an apartment resident, who legally owned a firearm, shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to break into an apartment early Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.
Two teenagers arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Rosamond
Kern County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two teenagers the agency says shot and killed a man in Rosamond and wounded a boy.
Bakersfield Police Department shut down 3 illegal take-over sideshow events
The Bakersfield Police Department directly responded to multiple coordinated street crime events, known as "take-over sideshows," in Bakersfield throughout the night of September 10th.
Officer-involved shooting in Tulare County, suspect wanted
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An officer with the Lindsay Police Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Tulare County, and the suspect is still wanted. Lindsay Police Officers spotted a broken-down car with a driver in it around 11:30 p.m. near the area of Tulare Road and Mirage Avenue in Lindsay.
Tehachapi woman charged with murder waiting to be assigned courtroom for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It will be at least another week before a courtroom is available for the trial of Wendy Howard, charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex in 2019. At a hearing Monday a new trial date was set for Sept. 20. Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death […]
BFD looks for 3 suspects allegedly involved in Fallas store fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is searching for three people of interest in a structure fire that destroyed the Fallas store building last week. The suspects are described by BFD as:. A Hispanic man in his late 20s with short black hair. He was last seen...
Year after stipulated judgment, east Bakersfield residents speak out about BPD, hear of progress
Dozens attended a town hall Monday to voice their concerns about Bakersfield Police Department practices to a third-party team tasked with monitoring reforms for the department, while also hearing an update on progress toward meeting the terms of a stipulated judgment. The BPD entered into a stipulated judgment with the...
$15K reward offered for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has now been increased by several thousand dollars. Fuentes’ mother, Norma Nunez, has announced that a reward being offered for information that leads to her daughter’s whereabouts has now been increased from $10,000 to $15,000. The donation increase comes […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
