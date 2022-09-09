ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Justice declares Saturday as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, September 10, 2022, as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia.

West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s highest honor on Saturday when he is enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Over the course of his career, Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four trips to the Elite Eight, and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four. He has amassed 916 career wins over 45 years of coaching.

“Coach Huggins is a really dear friend and an absolutely unbelievable basketball coach,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve coached basketball forever, and I really admire what a great job Coach Huggins has done. So we’re so proud and so happy that finally the Hall of Fame is recognizing a man that is so deserving.”

More than 50 basketball Hall of Famers are expected to be present to watch the Class of 2022 be inducted tomorrow. WVU sports legends Jerry West and Rod Thorn will present Bob Huggins as a Hall of Famer.

