ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Hen “paying respect” in drive-thru line at Popeyes in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZBUo_0hoz9ggT00

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes.

Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, when someone came strutting into her view.

A hen was seen trying to cut in line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQXfH_0hoz9ggT00

Grunewald was waiting in line to order an 8 piece mixed chicken with cajun rice, large cajun rice, mac and cheese as well as 24 nuggets.

The Livingston Parish native was trying to feed her family when this bird decided to brave the traffic and incoming rain.

Grunewald said the hen never left the side of her car and must have either been really brave or had a death wish.

The local community chimed in on the appearance of this intruder.

Abby Watson said the hen was “probably trying to pay respect to those who have gone on into the big deep fryer.”

Someone else thought the hen was protesting while Randall Fontenot believes the hen was waiting for his order.

This is the not the first bird to make its presence known outside a Popeyes in Louisiana.

So, does this hen “Love That Chicken from Popeyes?”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Walker, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
GONZALES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popeyes#Drive Thru#Hen#Rice
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

This Louisiana Travel Group Named Their 5 Most Haunted Spots

The Louisiana Bed & Breakfast Association knows that people love hauntings in Louisiana. Not just the people who live in Louisiana, but travelers who come to the state as well. The "haunted tourism" industry seems to be growing year after year, and Louisiana is the perfect place for it. Sure,...
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies

Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WWL-AMFM

Tommy: Best places to get a poboy

If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigertv.tv

Gunshots fired in Tigerland

During the late hours of Sept. 10, after the LSU v.s. Southern University game, gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana

Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy