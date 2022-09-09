Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
Favorite San Antonio bakery heads for the hills with first Boerne location
One of Alamo City's best bakeries, and perhaps one of its most famous, is heading for the Hill Country. Bakery Lorraine recently announced its newest location coming to Boerne in October 2022. Featuring the bakery's full menu — macarons, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more — Boerne residents and Hill Country...
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
San Antonio-based Hometown Burger abruptly closes all of its locations
The chain's website lists eight San Antonio locations, but Google shows nine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elotitos Corn Bar to open a second location in San Antonio's Government Hill area
The new location will be near the Pearl, although the locally owned business was scant on other details.
KSAT 12
Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía
SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
news4sanantonio.com
Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87
SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022
It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
tpr.org
San Antonio budget surplus will either be sent back to CPS customers or invested in weatherization
TUESDAY on "The Source" — After a record-breaking summer, many residents of San Antonio saw a spike in their energy bills. Now, there is a $75 million surplus and council members of San Antonio wonder what to do with it next. Councilman Clayton Perry wants the surplus to be...
KSAT 12
H-E-B, West Side computer technology plant top list of SAWS commercial water users
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B’s Rittiman Road manufacturing complex used nearly 266 million gallons of potable water from June 2021 to this June, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. The massive North East side campus, which includes eight manufacturing facilities, topped the list of commercial users of water during...
Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Third annual Grilled Cheese Fest returns to St. Paul Square this fall
Check out all the food news you might have missed.
KSAT 12
Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour. Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”
Bakery Lorraine to open new Boerne location
BOERNE, Texas — A San Antonio bakery favorite is bringing its pastries and baked goods to Boerne. Bakery Lorraine is opening a new location on Oak Park in Boerne in October. The new location will feature the bakery's full menu of pastries, sandwiches, salads and more. The bakery is...
multihousingnews.com
RangeWater Breaks Ground on San Antonio Townhome Project
Caliza at the Loop marks the company’s first ground-up development in the market. RangeWater Real Estate has broken ground on a 154-unit townhome project in San Antonio. Caliza at the Loop marks the company’s first ground-up development and second single-family rental community in the San Antonio market. The...
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
10 San Antonio chefs will duke it out next month at third-annual Burger Showdown
This year's competition, held at Alamo Beer Co., benefits the San Antonio Food Bank.
Missing San Antonio teen found safe, his mother says
SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: 14-year-old Adriel Luis Salazar has been found safe, his mother confirmed to KENS 5 on Monday. According to a missing person bulletin, Adriel Luis Salazar was last seen on the 400 block of Orchard Road on September 3. He was wearing a black tank top, black basketball shorts and all black Nike Air Force Ones.
Comments / 0