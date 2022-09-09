ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSA

San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía

SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87

SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022

It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
CASTLE HILLS, TX
KSAT 12

Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour. Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bakery Lorraine to open new Boerne location

BOERNE, Texas — A San Antonio bakery favorite is bringing its pastries and baked goods to Boerne. Bakery Lorraine is opening a new location on Oak Park in Boerne in October. The new location will feature the bakery's full menu of pastries, sandwiches, salads and more. The bakery is...
BOERNE, TX
multihousingnews.com

RangeWater Breaks Ground on San Antonio Townhome Project

Caliza at the Loop marks the company’s first ground-up development in the market. RangeWater Real Estate has broken ground on a 154-unit townhome project in San Antonio. Caliza at the Loop marks the company’s first ground-up development and second single-family rental community in the San Antonio market. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
TEXAS STATE

