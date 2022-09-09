Read full article on original website
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Here's Why AMD Shares Are Falling
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 7.24% to $78.51 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Expert Ratings for LivePerson
LivePerson LPSN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for LivePerson. The company has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $14.00.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Why Intel Shares Are Nosediving
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 5.15% to $29.92 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Analyst Ratings for Seagen
Within the last quarter, Seagen SGEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Seagen has an average price target of $185.64 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $152.00.
Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling
Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading lower by 4.58% to $28.66 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading lower amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected. This has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for more aggressive Fed policy, which weighs on economic sentiment and consumer spending.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ameren
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren AEE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Alibaba Group Holding?
Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE:BABA) short percent of float has risen 9.84% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 53.59 million shares sold short, which is 2.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 15.2% to $1.75 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 674.8K, which is 312.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million. 17 Education & Technology YQ...
What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Shares
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading lower by 5.49% to $7.57 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader software sector are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation. This has driven yields up and raised expectations of aggressive Fed rate hike policy. A rise in...
Why Apple Shares Are Diving
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 3.33% to $157.98 Tuesday in sympathy with the broader market after August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected. This has caused economic concerns and has raised expectations for more aggressive Fed policy. What Happened?. According to data from the...
What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
Why Amazon, Microsoft, Apple Shares Are Trading Lower, Here Are 50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 186% to $47.69 as the stock started trading on a 1-for-30 reverse split basis. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO shares climbed 111% to $25.88 after the company's Phase 2b HARMONY study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups. Comera Life...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
Expert Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $267.17 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $170.00.
Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $146.17 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $126.00.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 126 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sony Group SONY. Benitec Biopharma BNTC was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Codiak BioSciences CDAK saw the most pronounced...
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Rent the Runway: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Rent the Runway RENT and lower its price target from $10.00 to $6.00. Shares of Rent the Runway are trading down 31.46% over the last 24 hours, at $3.38 per share. A move to $6.00 would account for a 77.58%...
