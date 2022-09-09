ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau County, WI

Person of interest in Juneau Co. bar explosion still detained, recovering from burn injuries

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The person of interest in an explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar earlier this month is still being detained while he recovers from burn injuries he suffered in the incident, officials said.

In a news release this week, the Lyndon Station Police Department said it will refer formal charges to the county’s district attorney’s office once the man is released from medical care. His name has not yet been released, and police did not say what tentative charges he could face.

The explosion and fire happened at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street in Lyndon Station around 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 1. After firefighters got the flames under control, investigators reviewed the scene due to the suspicious nature of the fire.

Police have not said what made them believe it was suspicious.

Police took the person of interest into custody within a day of the fire.

Connie Betts
3d ago

just want to know why there protecting the person in custody mmmmm is it because this isn't the first time he's done this

