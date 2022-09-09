Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
news4sanantonio.com
Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87
SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
news4sanantonio.com
Alamo Fest hosts 2nd annual music festival, featuring notable R&B artists
SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Fest hosted its second annual music festival. The annual music festival took place at the Espee at St. Paul Square near the Alamodome earlier on Saturday. "Events like this are important for the community,” said Danielle Ongay, the Alamo Fest Event Coordinator. 2022’s line-up...
news4sanantonio.com
The 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas to honor the lives lost on 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - First Responders remembered the fallen heroes from the tragic day on September 11, 2001. First Responders gathered for the 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas. They climbed all 110 floors to honor the first responders who went to work and never came home.
news4sanantonio.com
Salvation Army brings the thunder in wrestling fundraiser
This Saturday the Salvation Army is hosting an event that's expected to get wild, and leading the way is a familiar face to San Antonio. News 4 San Antonio was able to speak with All Elite Wrestling's Woman's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, also known as Melissa Cervantes and Brad Mayhar, Salvation Army's Public Relation's Manager.
news4sanantonio.com
Mural unveiled in local apartment complex aims to bring community together
SAN ANTONIO - A local apartment complex and its developer hosted a mural unveiling over the weekend with hopes of revitalizing its community. The NRP Group owner of the legacy at Azalan on the west side of downtown San Antonio, unveiled the latest art piece by contemporary Chicano artist, Rubio.
news4sanantonio.com
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center urges community to help boost local blood supply
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community to help boost our local blood supply. The center only has about 2 days of most blood types and only a day and a half of Type-O blood. That's short of the 7 days needed. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Adventurous Apparel at Sun and Ski Sports
Sun and Ski Sports has all apparel, footwear, and gear for this seasons adventures. We stopped by to take a look around and tell you about some big events they have going on. Take a look to start sweating in style!. Sun & Ski Sports @ The Rim. 5815 Worth...
news4sanantonio.com
Job fair for veterans, spouses, active-duty personnel to be held on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - This week, more than 90 employers will be at a job fair supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses. The Fort Hood All Veterans Job Fair is happening at the Lone Star Conference Center this Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature a range...
news4sanantonio.com
New bond program aims to add more room and more security for East Central ISD
BEXAR COUNTY—It's no secret the populations of San Antonio and Bexar County are growing. Much of that expansion is happening on the city's East side. Now, the East Central Independent School District says they need more room. The district's Board of Trustees unanimously approved calling a School Bond Election...
news4sanantonio.com
Sentencing underway for convicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO - The sentencing phase is underway for Michelle Barrientes Vela. The former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable was found guilty of two counts of tampering with evidence. Now, a judge must decide her fate after she was found guilty of trying to cover up documents related to an...
news4sanantonio.com
Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help
"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
news4sanantonio.com
Metro Health offering $100 H-E-B gift card to all who gets any COVID-19 vaccination
SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health is giving San Antonians an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Metro Health Clinics and some pop-up vaccination sites are offering a $100 H-E-B gift card to each person who receives any COVID-19 vaccination, including the bivalent vaccines. The original, monovalent, Pfizer boosters are available...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot mother of his children and her sister
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say threatened to shoot the mother of his children and her sister. According to arrest records, Ross Priestly texted one of the victims saying he knew what car they were driving and threatened to shoot them. Police say after his call...
news4sanantonio.com
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in
SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Robbery suspect pulls knife on security guard at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help to identify the man they believe was involved in an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side Walmart. The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Walmart on Bandera Road near West Woodlawn Avenue. Police said the suspect took...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
news4sanantonio.com
Princeton University to offer full rides to families make less than $100K a year
You can go to Princeton University for free, as long as your family earns less than $100,000. The ivy league school in New Jersey announced a more generous financial aid program Thursday. Previously, students only qualified if their families made less than $65,000. Now, most students from families earning less...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people dead after shooting at Northside lounge, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two individuals have been pronounced dead following a shooting at a lounge. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at Rose Bistro around 1:00 a.m. towards the Northside of town. Upon arrival, police say they found two people dead from gunshots and a third person who was...
