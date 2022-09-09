ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87

SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Alamo Fest hosts 2nd annual music festival, featuring notable R&B artists

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Fest hosted its second annual music festival. The annual music festival took place at the Espee at St. Paul Square near the Alamodome earlier on Saturday. "Events like this are important for the community,” said Danielle Ongay, the Alamo Fest Event Coordinator. 2022’s line-up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
news4sanantonio.com

Salvation Army brings the thunder in wrestling fundraiser

This Saturday the Salvation Army is hosting an event that's expected to get wild, and leading the way is a familiar face to San Antonio. News 4 San Antonio was able to speak with All Elite Wrestling's Woman's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, also known as Melissa Cervantes and Brad Mayhar, Salvation Army's Public Relation's Manager.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Adventurous Apparel at Sun and Ski Sports

Sun and Ski Sports has all apparel, footwear, and gear for this seasons adventures. We stopped by to take a look around and tell you about some big events they have going on. Take a look to start sweating in style!. Sun & Ski Sports @ The Rim. 5815 Worth...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Mexico
news4sanantonio.com

Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help

"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
news4sanantonio.com

Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in

SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people dead after shooting at Northside lounge, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two individuals have been pronounced dead following a shooting at a lounge. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at Rose Bistro around 1:00 a.m. towards the Northside of town. Upon arrival, police say they found two people dead from gunshots and a third person who was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy