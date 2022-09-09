ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Tuesday morning. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 6:14 a.m., a white 2020 Ram 3500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 just south of U.S. Route 202 (Concord Pike) through a construction zone, where the leftmost lane of I-95 was closed. For unknown reasons, the Ram entered into the closed lane and collided with several construction barrels. The truck continued southbound, struck a road sign, and entered into the access point to the construction zone. The front of the Ram then collided with a slipform paver, where it came to rest and caught fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Jersey Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 22-year-old Kyasia Collins of Hamilton, New Jersey. Collins was last seen on June 30, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Collins have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
WILMINGTON, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Route 273 and North Dupont Highway (Route 13) for a reported shooting. Prior to their arrival, the victim entered the McDonalds, located at 101 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Troopers located the 29-year-old male victim of New Castle, DE, who was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
NEW CASTLE, DE

