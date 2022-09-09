ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Opening of Automotive Memorabilia shop in Sapulpa highlights new business growth in the downtown

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
SAPULPA, Okla. — Michael Jones, the owner of Gasoline Alley Classics, cut the ceremonial red ribbon and opened the doors to his automotive memorabilia shop on Friday morning.

The 8,500 square foot building sits at the southwest corner of Main Street and Hobson Avenue in historic downtown Sapulpa.

In 2015, Jones and his family purchased the building that housed the Sapulpa Motor Company Model T dealership back in 1917.

The new store, which features automotive art décor, gifts, souvenirs, and men’s and women’s apparel is located just a half a block away from Route 66. It will be participating in the Route 66 Passport program. For more information on that just click here.

Three other businesses are opening in historic downtown Sapulpa this week; they include the Crossroads Cookery on 117 East Dewey Avenue; they will open on Friday evening, be open all day Saturday for the Route 66 Blowout Car Show and Festival, and offer a Sunday brunch.

On Friday Downtown Brown, a tanning salon, spa and boutique celebrated its grand opening on 110 East Dewey. On Thursday, Amber Marie & Company celebrated its Sapulpa store grand opening at 116 East Dewey Avenue on Route 66 in the old city hall building.

Construction is already underway on a pedestrian alley that will be closed to traffic.

The old Bayouth’s Department Store is also being renovated, according to Sapulpa Economic Development Director Mark Lawson. Plans calls for a real estate office upstairs and some retail on the first floor.

Lawson said the development and growth in downtown Sapulpa are taking place thanks to a series of bond propositions passed by voters in January of 2020, one of which called for the creation of a master plan for the downtown.

Plans are already in the works to create a “Route 66 Christmas Chute” in Sapulpa on Dewey Avenue in November. A three-block area will be shut down to traffic and be covered in Christmas decorations. For more information, click here.

