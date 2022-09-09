ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$100,000 prize arrives just before Craven County man’s first child

By Jonathan LaRowe, NC Education Lottery
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. – Douglas Hurlock of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

“Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said.

Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out.

“I gave it to my wife to look at because I didn’t believe I was seeing what I was seeing,” he said.

Hurlock bought his lucky ticket at the Speedway on East Main Street in Havelock. He collected his prize Thursday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.

Hurlock said the only plan he has right now for the money is taking care of his child. He said the baby is due in late November.

The Spectacular Riches game debuted in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Three $1 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $5.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Craven County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

