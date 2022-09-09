ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institute, WV

WVSU’s Dr. Micheal Fultz Named 2021 West Virginia Professor of the Year

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eL9Rx_0hoz8npL00

INSTITUTE, WV – West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) Associate Provost and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Micheal Fultz has been named the 2021 Professor of the Year by the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia.

Fultz was named earlier in the year as a finalist among four other professors from colleges and universities in the state. This was his second consecutive year being named a finalist for the honor.

Fultz received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the University of Tennessee at Martin and earned his doctorate in chemistry from Indiana University. Since joining WVSU’s faculty in 2009, Fultz has taught organic chemistry laboratory and lecture classes at the basic and advanced levels, including courses for nonmajors and freshmen. He currently serves as the Department of Chemistry Chair, a position he has held since 2018. Fultz was promoted to full professorship in August of 2021. In June 2022, Fultz was named Associate Provost and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Fultz has been published in a wide variety of education-based and scientific journals, including International Journal of Technology and Design Education; Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research; Organic Letters; Electronic Encyclopedia of Reagents for Organic Synthesis; and the Journal of the American Chemical Society. He has been awarded numerous externally funded research grants and is a frequent and in-demand presenter, lecturer, guest speaker and panelist, both regionally and nationally.

In addition to the 2021 Professor of the Year honor, Fultz has been presented with the WVSU Community Impact Award (2017); WVSU Excellence in Service Award (2016); and WVSU Professor of the Year Award (2013). In 2016, he was named a Fellow of the American Chemical Society.

Fultz serves as the Faculty Advisor to the West Virginia State University Chapter of the American Chemical Society. Since 2009, the student group has won 12 Green Chemistry Awards, six Outstanding Chapter Awards, and an Insight into Diversity Award from the Society.

The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to provide a means to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among the faculties of West Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities. Through the Professor of the Year program, the outstanding achievements of those individuals are brought to the attention of the general public. A $10,000 cash award is given to the candidate selected as Professor of the Year, with smaller awards to the other finalists.

The Faculty Merit Foundation conducted interviews with the finalists earlier in the year. A banquet announcing the Professor of the Year was held Thursday, September 8, at the Culture Center in Charleston.

The other finalists included Linda Cowan, a professor of music at West Liberty University; Dr. Michael Groves, an associate nursing professor at Shepherd University; Dan Hollis, professor of journalism and mass communications at Marshall University; and Dr. Paul Rakes, professor of history at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

The Professor of the Year award is sponsored by: United Bank; Bowles Rice LLP; Greene Ketchum Bailey & Tweel LLP; The Maier Foundation; Graystone Consulting; and The Daywood Foundation, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

WVU School of Nursing ranks in top 100 undergraduate nursing programs by U.S. News & World Report

Established in 1960, the WVU School of Nursing offers innovative academic programs to meet the demands of an ever-changing healthcare landscape in-person at five campuses, including Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Keyser and Morgantown, as well as online program options. “All across our campuses, WVU School of Nursing students receive high-quality education...
BECKLEY, WV
WTAJ

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Institute, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Institute, WV
Education
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — After two days with no deaths attributed to COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 21 deaths Friday, including two Mid-Ohio Valley residents. The agency confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old Roane County woman and an 85-year-old Wetzel County man, in addition to...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#College#Wvsu#Academic Affairs#Indiana University#Organic Letters
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stirewalt returns to West Virginia to promote ‘Broken News’

CHARLESTON — Throughout his career as a national news reporter, producer, and editor, Chris Stirewalt has never forgotten his roots as a cub reporter in the newsroom of The Intelligencer in Wheeling. Those lessons played a role in shaping Stirewalt’s views on journalism and how people can develop a...
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Marshall to play North Carolina State in 2023

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Instead of hosting Navy, the Herd will travel to Raleigh to face North Carolina State in 2023, according to Athletic Director Christian Spears. Spears says Marshall football was originally scheduled to host Navy in 2023, but that has now been changed. On Saturday, in a historic upset, Marshall defeated the Notre […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Community screening of award-winning feature documentary, “Tipping the Pain Scale,” coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – BEX, West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, New River Community and Technical College Collegiate Recovery and the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition are partnering to host a film screening of “Tipping the Pain Scale,” the award-winning feature documentary highlighting innovative solutions and change agents in the addiction recovery world, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Raleigh Playhouse in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission establishes fund for Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is taking additional steps related to the construction of an indoor sports complex at the Charleston Town Center mall. Commissioners agreed last week to create a new fund for the Capital Sports Center, a project that will entail converting the former Macy’s location and Lee Street parking garage into a facility with basketball courts, an aquatic center and other sports amenities. The project is a joint effort between Kanawha County and the city of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Application for Twenty-Fourth Family Court Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Twenty-Fourth Family Court Circuit, serving Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Fall rafting season set on West Virginia’s Gauley River

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The fall rafting season on West Virginia’s Gauley River gets started this week. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin lowering Summersville Lake to its winter level through releases at the Summersville Dam starting Friday. The weekly releases will continue through Oct. 16.
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Silicon Metals Maker Says Electric Rate Increases Are 'Unsustainable'

Residents and local governments have lined up in opposition to Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase. Now, at least one large employer has joined them. WVA Manufacturing makes silicon metals at its plant in Alloy, in Fayette County. In a filing with the Public Service Commission, a company official testified...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

More free parking now available for Thomas Memorial Hospital patients, visitors

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — New free parking spaces are now available for patients at Thomas Memorial Hospital beginning Monday, the hospital system said. More than 700 parking spaces will now be available to patients and visitors in the following lots: MacCorkle lot (right outside the Pavilion lobby entrance), Pavilion lot (across from the Pavilion wing of the hospital), half of the Poplar lot (accessed from Vine Street) and the parking garage (located on Division Street), according to a news release from Thomas Health and WVU Medicine.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy