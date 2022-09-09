ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Alibaba Group Holding?

Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE:BABA) short percent of float has risen 9.84% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 53.59 million shares sold short, which is 2.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Expects Solid Q1 Earnings From General Mills

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman has reiterated an Underweight rating on the shares of General Mills Inc GIS with a price target of $66.00. The analyst thinks the company’s Q1 earnings should be solid, supported by pricing-driven topline growth. But Kaufman also said that as expectations have increased, General...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $146.17 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $126.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $267.17 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $170.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Rivian Automotive's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive. Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking Into Rent the Runway's Recent Short Interest

Rent the Runway's (NASDAQ:RENT) short percent of float has fallen 8.04% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.39 million shares sold short, which is 18.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.87% to $129.81 Tuesday afternoon after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation. Rising inflation could weigh on consumer spending while further Fed rate hikes could drive an economic slowdown and cause consumers to cut spending on discretionary items. What Happened?. According...
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Analysts Have This to Say About Oracle

Oracle ORCL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oracle. The company has an average price target of $86.44 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $70.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:NRBO) short percent of float has fallen 7.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Analysts Love This High Yield Health Care Stock, Which Just Changed Its Name

Elevance Health Inc ELV (previously known as Anthem) remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to roughly 45 million medical members. The company is also the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states, as of 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

