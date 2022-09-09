Rent the Runway's (NASDAQ:RENT) short percent of float has fallen 8.04% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.39 million shares sold short, which is 18.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.7 days to cover their short positions on average.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO