How Is The Market Feeling About Alibaba Group Holding?
Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE:BABA) short percent of float has risen 9.84% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 53.59 million shares sold short, which is 2.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Morgan Stanley Expects Solid Q1 Earnings From General Mills
Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman has reiterated an Underweight rating on the shares of General Mills Inc GIS with a price target of $66.00. The analyst thinks the company’s Q1 earnings should be solid, supported by pricing-driven topline growth. But Kaufman also said that as expectations have increased, General...
Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $146.17 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $126.00.
Expert Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $267.17 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $170.00.
Looking At Rivian Automotive's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive. Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 31 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Rent the Runway: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Rent the Runway RENT and lower its price target from $10.00 to $6.00. Shares of Rent the Runway are trading down 31.46% over the last 24 hours, at $3.38 per share. A move to $6.00 would account for a 77.58%...
Rent A Profit: Employee Firings Pave Runway For Apparel Rental As Analyst Points To 'Encouraging' Signs
Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rent The Runway Inc RENT and lowered the price target to $13 from $14. The analyst said the company’s Q2 earnings had a weaker top-line but better profitability, driven primarily by cost reductions. Q2 subscriber miss...
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Looking Into Rent the Runway's Recent Short Interest
Rent the Runway's (NASDAQ:RENT) short percent of float has fallen 8.04% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.39 million shares sold short, which is 18.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.87% to $129.81 Tuesday afternoon after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation. Rising inflation could weigh on consumer spending while further Fed rate hikes could drive an economic slowdown and cause consumers to cut spending on discretionary items. What Happened?. According...
9 Analysts Have This to Say About Oracle
Oracle ORCL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oracle. The company has an average price target of $86.44 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $70.00.
Peering Into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:NRBO) short percent of float has fallen 7.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Why Analysts Love This High Yield Health Care Stock, Which Just Changed Its Name
Elevance Health Inc ELV (previously known as Anthem) remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to roughly 45 million medical members. The company is also the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states, as of 2021.
