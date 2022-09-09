Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
Rattlers notch first win in home opener 23-13 over Albany State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was an absolutely crazy day across the college football landscape on Saturday. Here in Tallahassee, the Florida A&M Rattlers were looking for win number one on the year in its home opener against Division Two Albany State. The Rams opened up the scoring capping off...
WCTV
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Sept. 12, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
WCTV
Althemese Barnes honored with city park tribute
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee will be honoring Althemese Pemberton Barnes by dedicating a park in her name acknowledging her years of dedicated service preserving local history on September 20. The community is welcomed to attend the celebration at the Smokey Hollow Commemoration. located at the corner...
WCTV
Leon Co. commissioners to rename Fort Braden Comm. Center in honor of Jimbo Jackson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners will take up a proclamation in Tuesday’s meeting to rename the Fort Braden Community Center in honor of the late Jimbo Jackson. Leon Co. Commissioner Chairman Bill Proctor called Jackson the “embodiment of leadership” in a move that he said will cement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Tallahassee teen working to end period poverty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee high schooler is on a mission to make menstrual products accessible to everyone. She says she wants the stigma around periods to stop. “It’s a taboo thing that many people don’t want to talk about,” Waymon said. That’s part of Waymon’s...
WCTV
Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Turkey meatloaf
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show a new recipe. This week’s recipe is “Turkey Meatloaf” from Cooking Healthy with Ashley. Ingredients:. - 3 lb ground turkey. - 8 oz diced tri-color bell pepper. - 8 oz diced...
WCTV
Tallahassee firefighter remembers 9/11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today marks the 21st anniversary of one of the darkest time periods in American history. The September 11th attacks claimed the lives of 2,996 people. This morning we were honored to speak to TJ Picinic, a firefighter, at Tallahassee’s Fire Department and learn more about his...
WCTV
Gun found at Leon High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon High school authorities retrieved a handgun from a student during a routine search Tuesday, according to a statement sent out by the school’s principal. “No threats of any kind were involved and the campus is now secure,” Principal Michael Bryan said in the statement....
RELATED PEOPLE
WCTV
Leon Co. Commission takes up septic tank upgrades for Wakulla Springs
Meteorologist Charles Roop has an update on the tropics for the morning of Sept. 12, 2022. Some woke up Monday morning to showers and a few storms, but a chance of rain remains for the afternoon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Charles' Weekly Tech Update - Sunday, Sept. 11.
WCTV
New COVID boosters now available at FAMU vaccination site
The Florida A&M University vaccination site has started offering the new COVID-19 boosters by Moderna and Pfizer. The boosters are recommended for people 12 years and older who’ve already had primary doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax, and are at least two months past their last vaccination or booster.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some locations near the Big Bend coast have received as much as 8 to 10 inches of rain in the last three days based on Doppler radar estimates, and the viewing area will likely see more as the weekend ends. An elongated mid- to upper-level trough...
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Quincy giving utility customers a break
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - People in Quincy will get a break on their power bills. The City Commission has voted to give a $100 utility credit, which will appear in the accounts of all city customers on September 14. The city says the one-time credit will be covered using community...
WCTV
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
WCTV
Two children injured in Moultrie shooting, man arrested
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A 32-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and other charges after two children were shot at a Moultrie home, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault,...
WCTV
Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in concealed packages on Monday. The car they were driving in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hosford Monday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted the deputy of the alleged drugs.
Comments / 0