Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Rattlers notch first win in home opener 23-13 over Albany State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was an absolutely crazy day across the college football landscape on Saturday. Here in Tallahassee, the Florida A&M Rattlers were looking for win number one on the year in its home opener against Division Two Albany State. The Rams opened up the scoring capping off...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Althemese Barnes honored with city park tribute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee will be honoring Althemese Pemberton Barnes by dedicating a park in her name acknowledging her years of dedicated service preserving local history on September 20. The community is welcomed to attend the celebration at the Smokey Hollow Commemoration. located at the corner...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee teen working to end period poverty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee high schooler is on a mission to make menstrual products accessible to everyone. She says she wants the stigma around periods to stop. “It’s a taboo thing that many people don’t want to talk about,” Waymon said. That’s part of Waymon’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Turkey meatloaf

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show a new recipe. This week’s recipe is “Turkey Meatloaf” from Cooking Healthy with Ashley. Ingredients:. - 3 lb ground turkey. - 8 oz diced tri-color bell pepper. - 8 oz diced...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee firefighter remembers 9/11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today marks the 21st anniversary of one of the darkest time periods in American history. The September 11th attacks claimed the lives of 2,996 people. This morning we were honored to speak to TJ Picinic, a firefighter, at Tallahassee’s Fire Department and learn more about his...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gun found at Leon High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon High school authorities retrieved a handgun from a student during a routine search Tuesday, according to a statement sent out by the school’s principal. “No threats of any kind were involved and the campus is now secure,” Principal Michael Bryan said in the statement....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tinashe
WCTV

New COVID boosters now available at FAMU vaccination site

The Florida A&M University vaccination site has started offering the new COVID-19 boosters by Moderna and Pfizer. The boosters are recommended for people 12 years and older who’ve already had primary doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax, and are at least two months past their last vaccination or booster.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some locations near the Big Bend coast have received as much as 8 to 10 inches of rain in the last three days based on Doppler radar estimates, and the viewing area will likely see more as the weekend ends. An elongated mid- to upper-level trough...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Quincy giving utility customers a break

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - People in Quincy will get a break on their power bills. The City Commission has voted to give a $100 utility credit, which will appear in the accounts of all city customers on September 14. The city says the one-time credit will be covered using community...
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two children injured in Moultrie shooting, man arrested

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A 32-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and other charges after two children were shot at a Moultrie home, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault,...
MOULTRIE, GA
WCTV

Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in concealed packages on Monday. The car they were driving in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hosford Monday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted the deputy of the alleged drugs.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL

