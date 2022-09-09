ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
Brooklyn, MI
Michigan Society
Grand Rapids, MI
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
The Ann Arbor News

2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WKHM

Fatal Weekend Accident Near Stockbridge

A fatal accident on M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory, 11 minutes east of Stockbridge, took place Saturday night. A 28-year-old man from Livingston County was killed when his vehicle rear ended a pickup hauling a boat. Of the three people in the truck, one was seriously injured, a 32-year-old...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
CANTON, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The sky’s the limit for cupcake flavors at For Goodness Cakes

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Opening a bakery has been a dream of Heather Watson’s for the last decade, and now she’s getting to live it. In 2012, Watson started working at Michaels, where she learned how to decorate cakes through classes and eventually ended up teaching those classes herself for two years. She left that job to work with her mom at her party store in Jackson, but baking was a passion she couldn’t let go of.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI

