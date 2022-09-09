Read full article on original website
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Mullet competition returns to Eagle Days
Eagle Days is on now at Eagle Park in Eagle, Michigan. The weekend-long fair includes a lot of fun activities, petting zoos and even a mullet contest.
michiganradio.org
Farms in six Southeast Michigan counties are major sources of Lake Erie toxic blooms
Michigan’s portion of the western Lake Erie basin spans 1.3 million acres in six southeast counties between Detroit and Toledo. It is a pastoral geography of market roads and farmsteads set like islands amid fields of corn. Near its center is Riga Township, home to 1,400 residents and where Pam Taylor’s family has owned a farm for 120 years.
fox2detroit.com
'That's not chocolate': Michigan woman claims Subway sandwich had feces on it
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State University senior claims a sandwich she ordered from an East Lansing Subway had an extra topping she didn't ask for – feces. Kelsey Coyne posted a TikTok after discovering what she thinks was poop on her lunch. "There is feces....
Williamston corn mazes’ last year in business due to Consumers project
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a bittersweet time for a man who owns a corn maze in Williamston.It’s been a staple in the community for the past 20 years, but this year will be it’s last. The farmer says a Consumers Energy pipeline project gave him no choice but to close it down. “Here at […]
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans. Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
MLive.com
Kickoff time set for Michigan State’s Big Ten opener vs. Minnesota
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Big Ten opener is set. The No. 11 Spartans (2-0) host Minnesota (2-0) on Sept. 24 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, it was announced Monday afternoon. That will be the fourth game...
saturdaytradition.com
Rain delay at Michigan Stadium produces epic tribute for Hawaii's visit to Ann Arbor
In Week 2, Michigan is welcoming Hawaii to Ann Arbor for a nonconference battle. Unfortunately, that game underwent a slight pre-game delay due to weather with thunderstorms in the area. The storms have slightly cleared but could still produce more cells throughout the evening as the game remains delayed. However,...
MLive.com
Anthony Evans does a little of everything in Concord win over Morenci
Anthony Evans passed for 202 yards and ran for 167 in a 44-14 win at Morenci on Saturday. Mekhi Wingfield hauled in 147 receiving yards.
WKHM
Fatal Weekend Accident Near Stockbridge
A fatal accident on M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory, 11 minutes east of Stockbridge, took place Saturday night. A 28-year-old man from Livingston County was killed when his vehicle rear ended a pickup hauling a boat. Of the three people in the truck, one was seriously injured, a 32-year-old...
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan
BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
2 Michigan schools rank in the top 100 colleges in nation
MICHIGAN, USA — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100. As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The sky’s the limit for cupcake flavors at For Goodness Cakes
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Opening a bakery has been a dream of Heather Watson’s for the last decade, and now she’s getting to live it. In 2012, Watson started working at Michaels, where she learned how to decorate cakes through classes and eventually ended up teaching those classes herself for two years. She left that job to work with her mom at her party store in Jackson, but baking was a passion she couldn’t let go of.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
1 Man Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a motorcycle accident was reported in Lenawee County. The officials reported a single-vehicle crash near the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
There Is NO Quarterback Controversy At Michigan
JJ McCarthy was virtually perfect and Michigan was way too much for Hawaii in Ann Arbor.
