ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Your guide to pumpkin patches around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — As temperatures cool and Halloween events roll out, it’s clear that fall is finally here in Wisconsin. That means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
WISCONSIN STATE
mynews13.com

Ohio universities make plans to prepare students to work at Intel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University student Md Mahmudul Hasan’s dream job is about to get one step closer. He is a Ph.D. candidate from Bangladesh who has a focus on fabrication and characterization of semiconductor electronics and tech giant Intel is bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. and into Ohio.
OHIO STATE
mynews13.com

Minority-owned businesses looking to thrive continuously

OHIO — It’s not clear what will happen to 500,000 independent restaurants and bars after losing money during the pandemic. For Black-owned businesses, there’s an even greater struggle. “In the creation of a lot of Black businesses, a lot of businesses aren't able to earn capital to...
OHIO STATE
mynews13.com

Florida theme parks land Golden Ticket Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World, Universal Orlando and other Florida theme parks won Golden Ticket Awards from the publication Amusement Today, including a best roller coaster award to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for Iron Gwazi. What You Need To Know. Amusement Today bestows Golden Ticket Awards to theme parks.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Mount Dora, FL
mynews13.com

Tips on staying safe around bears as fall approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As fall approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding people that black bears in the state are more active in search for food. FWC says that residents and visitors can help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by securing garbage,...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Correction: South Dakota-Conservative College story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story published September 11, 2022, about South Dakota's social studies standards, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the organization that history professor Stephen Jackson referenced. He referred to guidelines from the American Historical Association, not the American Historical Society. Copyright...
COLLEGES
mynews13.com

UH study finds visitors willing to pay more for locally grown food

HONOLULU — If you grow it, they will eat it — and pay more to do so, according to a new study by University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management professor Jerry Agrusa and a team of researchers. According to the study, visitors from the continental United...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#Waste Management#Recycling Bin#Mount Dora High School
mynews13.com

Your guide to haunted houses across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — For fans of scares, the month of October is the most wonderful time of the year. There are more than 40 haunted houses in Wisconsin, so we’ve gathered some spooky favorites throughout the Badger State. Milwaukee. The Hill Has Eyes. 7005 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, Wis.
WISCONSIN STATE
mynews13.com

New York Republicans mobilize against farm worker overtime change

More than a dozen New York Republicans running for Congress or are current incumbents in the House of Representatives are backing an effort to block the state from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours a week to 40. The legislation, backed by Reps. Chris Jacobs and Elise...
AGRICULTURE
mynews13.com

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
POLITICS
mynews13.com

The dirty secrets inside the campaigns

We want to pull back the curtain on candidates and campaigns. HOW do they decide to go after your vote? What goes into figuring out what you care about?. Our guest this week you could perhaps call a maverick of political marketing and campaigns. A longtime advisor for progressive candidates. His resume includes extensive work for the 2008 Obama presidential campaign, as well as a slate of state races including Charlie Crist for Governor in 2016 – Andrew Gillum in 2018, Nikki Fried here in 2022 – and there’s no slowing down.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Recycling
mynews13.com

Biden admininstration launches web portal to track extreme weather

The Biden administration is launching a new website to help communities see extreme weather and other hazards they are facing as a result of climate change. Kentuckians have seen the effect of natural disasters firsthand in recent months, with tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky last December and the historic flooding that devastated eastern parts of the state in July.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy