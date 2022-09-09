Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Get help transitioning into the season of retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we count down to the change of seasons, this is a great time to reflect on what a great summer we had but also to look forward to the upcoming fall season. Life works the same way the changing seasons! If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
WOOD
Photos: Eastown Street Fair 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 49 years, the Eastown Community Association has invited the community to attend the “Eastown Street Fair”, an outdoor festival celebrating “arts, crafts, food, music, and the Eastown neighborhood; one of Grand Rapids’ most eclectic districts!“. On Saturday, Sept 10, from...
WOOD
Grand Rapids businesses prepare for ArtPrize
ArtPrize 2022 begins Thursday, September 15, which means businesses in downtown Grand Rapids are busy preparing for big crowds. (Sept. 10, 2022)
WOOD
Estate planning is much more than just drafting a will
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We work hard during our lives in the hopes of building a secure future for our loved ones. Through estate planning and settlement, the team at Alles Law provides a simple legal path to help you get there. Today we have Tim Alles in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism. (Sept. 12, 2022) Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism. Biden to celebrate passage of Inflation Reduction …. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 091322. MHSAA soccer: South Christian vs...
WOOD
It’s time for All That Glows at the Bengtson Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) After a long summer, filled with sunshine and a lot of outdoor activities, your skin, and your body, could probably use some special attention. The Bengtson Center is getting ready for their largest event of the year. Today we have Katrina and Sarah in studio to tell us all about it.
WOOD
It’s time to shop at Myrtle Mae’s tent sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re just a couple days away from an annual sale that we love to highlight, an event where you can find clothing, jewelry, home decor and more, at deep discounts. You can also find plants and an array of things to complete any outdoor landscaping project you may have. Of course, we’re talking about the boutique and garden tent sale at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique. The best deals will be in the big tent, this Wednesday through Sunday, but almost everything there will be on sale to some degree. For an event that big, we decided to stop by and get all the details!
WOOD
Special team helps families with childhood cancer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Childhood cancer is something no family can be prepared to deal with and that’s why more than 2 decades ago a group of parents created PORT – the Pediatric Oncology Resource Team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and today we have the coordinator of PORT, Melissa Wittlinger, in studio with us.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Three Years Ago Today
Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS...
WOOD
Dream 18: Muskegon Country Club's First Hole
It's 396 yards, but with a pretty constant stiff breeze at the tee, it plays longer. The green has a false front and slopes back to front. (Sept. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Anna’s House rolls out fall menu this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In September, we celebrate a lot of fun things as we enter the fall season, like new additions to the menu at Anna’s House: a place voted Best Breakfast in Michigan! It’s a fun tradition at Anna’s House – adding fall-inspired dishes to their already eclectic offerings. Those dishes are set to debut this week and fans of Anna’s House couldn’t be more excited!
WOOD
Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.
WOOD
Win Tickets to The Judds!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The Judds – In Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Naomi Judd will make a stop at Van Andel Arena on Friday, September 30th at 7:30PM. Country Music Hall of Famer and global superstar Wynonna Judd has announced that the highly anticipated, previously announced “The Judds: The Final Tour” will move forward after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd. “I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared. Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband adds, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”
WOOD
PD: Man hit, killed in Muskegon Twp. crash
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on E. Apple Avenue near the intersection of Walker Road. Both directions of Apple Avenue are closed between Dangl and...
WOOD
Fired Kent Co. deputy accused of assaulting paralyzed man
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty. (Sept. 12, 2022)
Comments / 0