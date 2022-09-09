Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The Judds – In Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Naomi Judd will make a stop at Van Andel Arena on Friday, September 30th at 7:30PM. Country Music Hall of Famer and global superstar Wynonna Judd has announced that the highly anticipated, previously announced “The Judds: The Final Tour” will move forward after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd. “I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared. Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband adds, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO