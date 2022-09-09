A Camden County man who called for help, on Saturday, because his arm was swollen and his body was shaking, ended up being charged with domestic assault. According to a report filed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, while EMS was responding to the 400 block of North Business 5, the man’s mother contacted 9-1-1 and reported that he had assaulted her. The victim reported that she had attempted to take 32-year-old Timothy Eckard to get medical treatment but the offices were closed, so she took him back to where he had been staying. She said he then became angry, punched the dashboard and hit her in the head, and threatened her. Eckard allegedly violated a protection order by being around the victim, he is also charged with domestic assault and property damage, to be held without bond.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO