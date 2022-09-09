Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Charged With Murder In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double-shooting that claimed the life of a man in Trenton earlier this month, authorities announced. Anthony Smith, 42, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release on Monday, Sept. 12.
Man shot to death in Trenton, prosecutor says
A Ewing man was fatally shot on Garfield Avenue in Trenton’s East Ward early Sunday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Officers found Chron Jenks, 34, on a sidewalk in the 300 block of the street when responding to a reported shooting at about 5 a.m. He’d been shot in the chest and died a short time later at a hospital in the city, the office said.
Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County
Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
Release Revoked For Woman Indicted In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Police Officer: Prosecutor
Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the release of a woman who was involved in the June 19, 2020, crash that killed off-duty New Jersey Human Services Police Officer, Michael Luko Sr., authorities said. Taquaysha Bell, 30, of Trenton, had been indicted for vehicular homicide and assault by auto while DWI. On...
Authorities announce arrest in Labor Day weekend killing
Mercer County detectives have charged a Trenton man with the Labor Day weekend shooting death of another city resident. Anthony Smith, 42, is charged with murder and related firearm possession crimes for the Sept. 2 killing of Rashee Barlow on Spring Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Barlow was 35.
myozarksonline.com
Man accused of assaulting his mother
A Camden County man who called for help, on Saturday, because his arm was swollen and his body was shaking, ended up being charged with domestic assault. According to a report filed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, while EMS was responding to the 400 block of North Business 5, the man’s mother contacted 9-1-1 and reported that he had assaulted her. The victim reported that she had attempted to take 32-year-old Timothy Eckard to get medical treatment but the offices were closed, so she took him back to where he had been staying. She said he then became angry, punched the dashboard and hit her in the head, and threatened her. Eckard allegedly violated a protection order by being around the victim, he is also charged with domestic assault and property damage, to be held without bond.
34-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Trenton Early Monday Morning
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton police department has announced that a man was shot and...
Motorcyclist Killed In Ocean County Crash
BERKELEY – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Pinewald-Keswick Road, police said. On August 30 around 5:11 p.m., Berkeley Township Police received a report regarding a crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. According to authorities, 73-year-old Joseph Rider of Whiting pulled out of a parking lot in a Hyundai Tuscon to head west on Route 530 when a collision occurred with a motorcycle which was heading east. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway.
Jersey Shore Man Arrested Three Years After Meth Bust: Police
A Jersey Shore man arrested in 2019 for the possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, guns, assorted ammunition and more has bee busted again, authorities announced. William Harlfinger Jr., of Ship Bottom, was again charged with weapons and drug offenses after the execution of a West 5th Street search warrant last month, local police said.
WKTV
Police identify man killed in Trenton crash
TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Release Re: Vehicular Homicide Revoked
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is continuing to demonstrate his no nonsense approach in his role as Atlantic County, New Jersey’s top law enforcement official. Reynolds has confirmed that Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant has revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell of Trenton, New Jersey. Bell was involved in the June...
N.J. man, 29, identified as victim of deadly shooting
Authorities on Friday identified the 29-year-old Newark man shot and killed in the city earlier this week. Police were alerted of gunfire around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue, where officers found Khalif Ligon shot, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said in a joint statement.
Jersey Shore Man, 36, Charged With Killing His Dad: Prosecutor
A 36-year-old man from Ocean County has been charged with killing his father, authorities said. Justin Donaldson, of Lacey Township, was charged with murder on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael C. DiBella. The arrest was made in connection...
Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness
A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
ocscanner.news
MIDDLESEX COUNTY: STATE POLICE ARREST 11 FUGITIVES
State Police & Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 11 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Middlesex County. New Brunswick, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to the arrest of 11 fugitives in Middlesex County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
wrnjradio.com
Flanders man sentenced to probation for theft in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to theft, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jake Diebner, 32, Flanders was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
Police ID Newark Man Killed In Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim of one of this week's Newark shootings as a 29-year-old city resident. Khalif Ligon was found suffering a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was taken...
987thecoast.com
Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station
57 year old James D. Smith of Millville has been charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a man Wednesday afternoon at a bus station in Vineland. Authorities say the victim was stabbed several times, but survived the attack. The post Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station...
Middlesex County Man Busted With 18 Heroin Decks In Mercer County, Police Say
A Middlesex County man was busted with 18 decks of heroin in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man near the bus stop on Nassau Park Boulevard found Charles Spence Jr. struggling to stay balanced just before 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, West Windsor Police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Jersey Shore Couple Dead In Murder Suicide: Prosecutor
A Jersey Shore couple was found dead earlier this week was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said. Felino Badua, Jr., 66, is believed to have killed Priscilla Badua, 68, and then himself, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Their bodies were found by police performing a welfare check at their n Albermarle Drive home in Marlboro on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 2:25 p.m., Linskey said.
