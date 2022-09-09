ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Wine Enthusiast magazine lists St. Pete's CellarMasters as one of the best bottle shops in the country

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Q9JR_0hoz7oFD00
A St. Pete wine bar and bottle shop recently received national recognition, and it's only been open since 2020.

Last week, Wine Enthusiast magazine named The Burg's CellarMasters one of the best bottle shops in the country. Nate Siegel, c o-owner of Hyde Park's popular American restaurant Willa's, shared kind words with Wine Enthusiast about the St. Pete bottle shop. No other Tampa Bay wine shops appear on the list.

" The vibe of the bar is your uncle’s basement in the 1970s in Iowa, with hip-hop music on the speakers. There’s no food, but every first Monday they host a pop up, usually with a taco truck in the back, which is a favorite of industry friends," he tells the magazine. He continues to shout out CellarMasters' owners Ryan Ruggs and Kory Lynn and their l arge selection of fairly-priced French wines.
Wine Enthusiast spoke to various wine, drink and food industry professionals to creative its extensive, countrywide list. CellarMasters Wine Bar and Bottle Shop joins other businesses like Jackson's Corkscrew Wine and Spirits, Miami's Happy Wine Calle Ocho and New Orleans' Keife & Co. as some of the best wine shops in the South.

Ruggs and Lynn opened CellarMasters at 1005 1st Ave. N in spring of 2020, and was immediately met with great reviews and warm local reception.  The bottle shop focuses on natural wines and beers in addition to non-alcoholic fare,  but also offers a small menu of locally-sourced cheeses, charcuterie and small plates. Wine can be purchased by the glass or bottle, as prices are meant to be as affordable as possible.  According to its website, a majority of CellarMasters' stock costs less than $20 a bottle.

[content-1] The popular downtown wine shop is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. -11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 12 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Miami, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Nibbles & Bites: More Eateries Now Open At The KRATEs

Only a few restaurants have yet to open at Phase 1 of the KRATE Container Park at The Grove at Wesley Chapel — and the word is definitely getting out that KRATE is a great destination for a wide variety of cuisine types from all over the world. Bakery...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Enthusiast#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Wine Bottle#Wine List#Wine Shop#Food Drink#Beverages#Restaurant Info#St Pete#American#French#Bottle Shop#Keife Co
thatssotampa.com

New Sunday Market with 70+ vendors coming to Westshore Marina District

There’s a brand new market arriving in Tampa at one of the most scenic spaces in the city. Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District is officially set to start Sunday October 23. This market will feature 70+ local vendors including plants, produce, take home foods, baked goods, lunch bites, food trucks, art, jewelry, clothing and more.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Clearwater Beach in Florida

Clearwater is a laid-back Florida town where despite the quiet, things always seem to be happening. Many festivals are celebrated and they have a good number of public parks. The treatment of tourists and visitors is excellent and it is what is really tried to create a friendly and special atmosphere. Still, this area is best known for its beaches, and Clearwater's beaches are hands down some of the best in Florida.
CLEARWATER, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
670
Followers
148
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy