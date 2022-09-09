Wine Enthusiast magazine lists St. Pete's CellarMasters as one of the best bottle shops in the country
A St. Pete wine bar and bottle shop recently received national recognition, and it's only been open since 2020.
Last week, Wine Enthusiast magazine named The Burg's CellarMasters one of the best bottle shops in the country. Nate Siegel, c o-owner of Hyde Park's popular American restaurant Willa's, shared kind words with Wine Enthusiast about the St. Pete bottle shop. No other Tampa Bay wine shops appear on the list.
" The vibe of the bar is your uncle’s basement in the 1970s in Iowa, with hip-hop music on the speakers. There’s no food, but every first Monday they host a pop up, usually with a taco truck in the back, which is a favorite of industry friends," he tells the magazine. He continues to shout out CellarMasters' owners Ryan Ruggs and Kory Lynn and their l arge selection of fairly-priced French wines.
Wine Enthusiast spoke to various wine, drink and food industry professionals to creative its extensive, countrywide list. CellarMasters Wine Bar and Bottle Shop joins other businesses like Jackson's Corkscrew Wine and Spirits, Miami's Happy Wine Calle Ocho and New Orleans' Keife & Co. as some of the best wine shops in the South.
Ruggs and Lynn opened CellarMasters at 1005 1st Ave. N in spring of 2020, and was immediately met with great reviews and warm local reception. The bottle shop focuses on natural wines and beers in addition to non-alcoholic fare, but also offers a small menu of locally-sourced cheeses, charcuterie and small plates. Wine can be purchased by the glass or bottle, as prices are meant to be as affordable as possible. According to its website, a majority of CellarMasters' stock costs less than $20 a bottle.
[content-1] The popular downtown wine shop is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. -11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 12 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays.
Comments / 0