Ormond Beach, FL

Letter: FDOT's proposed redesigns of Granada Boulevard and A1A

On Aug. 9, the Florida Department of Transportation presented a $1.36 million design for “improvements” to Granada Boulevard. FDOT's goal for the $5.38 million reconstruction: Slow down traffic with additional medians, lanes narrowed to ten feet, and four raised pedestrian crosswalks. Slower speeds were the goal when a...
Ormond Beach Chamber of Commerce starts first Youth Leadership Program class

The Ormond Beach Chamber of Commerce launched its Youth Leadership Program last week with a reaction course. The program's first class consists of 16 high school students from Seabreeze High School and Father Lopez Catholic High School. Each student is earning community service hours while participating in the program, which consists of six afternoon sessions and a graduation dinner in November, according to a June chamber news release.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

