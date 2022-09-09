The Ormond Beach Chamber of Commerce launched its Youth Leadership Program last week with a reaction course. The program's first class consists of 16 high school students from Seabreeze High School and Father Lopez Catholic High School. Each student is earning community service hours while participating in the program, which consists of six afternoon sessions and a graduation dinner in November, according to a June chamber news release.

