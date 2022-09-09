Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter DogsColorado JillDivide, CO
Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in SeptemberColorado Jill
Shake Deals at Smashburger and IHOP on National Milkshake Day (September 12th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation SystemColorado Jill
Johns Hopkins, cannabis advocacy group discover medical marijuana health benefitsMargaret JacksonColorado Springs, CO
Related
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs football notes: QBs still battling for starting job
An offseason of work and a month of preseason camp didn’t settle the quarterback competition at Colorado. The first two games of the season haven’t provided the answer, either. So, as the Buffaloes (0-2) prepare for a visit to Minnesota (2-0) on Saturday (1:30 p.m., ESPN2), head coach Karl Dorrell still isn’t sure who will steer the ship on offense.
Colorado Daily
Schedule not easy as CU Buffs try to get on right track
Following consecutive blowout losses to open the season, the Colorado football team could really use one of those relatively easy games that show up on the slate for most teams. In the past, CU has worked out some issues in dominating wins over the likes of Idaho State, Nicholls State...
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs notes: QB picture murky after loss to Air Force
AIR FORCE ACADEMY – At the start of preseason camp last month, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell made it clear that the competition to start at quarterback was a two-man race. Following a second-consecutive blowout loss on Saturday, Dorrell hinted that job competition might get more crowded. “We have...
Colorado Daily
Critical failure in goal-line sequence ended CU Buffs comeback bid at Air Force
AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Karl Dorrell didn’t want to talk about it, because talk wouldn’t change Colorado’s reality. It was a fair point, as talk is becoming cheap for a Buffaloes football team that looks like it is regressing, even just two games into the 2022 season. Yet the turning point Dorrell did not want to discuss following his team’s 41-10 loss at Air Force on Saturday nonetheless warranted further scrutiny.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Rachel Friend and Mark Wallach: Move Forward on CU South
In September of 2021, Boulder entered into an Annexation Agreement with the University of Colorado to incorporate approximately 308 acres of land known as CU South into Boulder. This action was the critical step in a process that will, among many other benefits, permit the construction of a flood mitigation dam to protect several thousand Boulder residents in Frasier Meadows and surrounding neighborhoods, enable the development of 1,100 housing units for students, faculty and staff on a portion of the property, and result in the City acquiring more than 100 acres of dedicated Open Space.
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder yeast experiment targets impact of radiation on humans during NASA mission
As NASA prepares for its latest launch to the moon — the first in 50 years — University of Colorado Boulder researchers have placed several stowaways on board which will help scientists learn the answer to a critical question: How long can humans exist in deep space?. In...
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Water consumption; appreciating Boulder police; holding politicians accountable; repealing CU South
Dixie Elder: Water: The math on consumption isn’t so simple. Thanks to Laura Bruess for letting us know how much water it takes to “grow” one hamburger. But she left some information out. According to Waterfootprint.org, It costs about 2,522 gallons of water to produce a pound of roasted coffee. No more coffee. An apple costs about 18.5 gallons of water. So “an apple a day” will use up 6,752 gallons of water a year per person. It costs about 31.7 gallons of water to grow the grapes for one glass of wine. That’s 11,578 gallons of water a year per person (one glass of wine a day). Quit the wine. It costs about 119 gallons of water to grow one potato. So about 1,119 gallons of water in one bowl of mashed potatoes for a family’s vegetarian dinner. One gallon of water to grow one almond. How many almonds are in one gallon of almond milk? Approximately 525, according to the almond growers association. So 525 gallons of water to make one gallon of almond milk. It’s clear. Virtually nothing that people eat or drink is water friendly.
Colorado Daily
Shull’s aspiration was to create ‘timeless beauty’ with Deneuve Construction
From retail to institutions to housing, Philip Shull’s company has built it all. Its specialty in recent years has been projects that provide affordable housing, particularly housing that enables people who are homeless to find shelter and services. Shull, the founder of Deneuve Construction Services, trade name for Deneuve...
Comments / 0