Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Daily

CU Buffs football notes: QBs still battling for starting job

An offseason of work and a month of preseason camp didn’t settle the quarterback competition at Colorado. The first two games of the season haven’t provided the answer, either. So, as the Buffaloes (0-2) prepare for a visit to Minnesota (2-0) on Saturday (1:30 p.m., ESPN2), head coach Karl Dorrell still isn’t sure who will steer the ship on offense.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Schedule not easy as CU Buffs try to get on right track

Following consecutive blowout losses to open the season, the Colorado football team could really use one of those relatively easy games that show up on the slate for most teams. In the past, CU has worked out some issues in dominating wins over the likes of Idaho State, Nicholls State...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

CU Buffs notes: QB picture murky after loss to Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY – At the start of preseason camp last month, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell made it clear that the competition to start at quarterback was a two-man race. Following a second-consecutive blowout loss on Saturday, Dorrell hinted that job competition might get more crowded. “We have...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Daily

Critical failure in goal-line sequence ended CU Buffs comeback bid at Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Karl Dorrell didn’t want to talk about it, because talk wouldn’t change Colorado’s reality. It was a fair point, as talk is becoming cheap for a Buffaloes football team that looks like it is regressing, even just two games into the 2022 season. Yet the turning point Dorrell did not want to discuss following his team’s 41-10 loss at Air Force on Saturday nonetheless warranted further scrutiny.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Daily

Guest opinion: Rachel Friend and Mark Wallach: Move Forward on CU South

In September of 2021, Boulder entered into an Annexation Agreement with the University of Colorado to incorporate approximately 308 acres of land known as CU South into Boulder. This action was the critical step in a process that will, among many other benefits, permit the construction of a flood mitigation dam to protect several thousand Boulder residents in Frasier Meadows and surrounding neighborhoods, enable the development of 1,100 housing units for students, faculty and staff on a portion of the property, and result in the City acquiring more than 100 acres of dedicated Open Space.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Water consumption; appreciating Boulder police; holding politicians accountable; repealing CU South

Dixie Elder: Water: The math on consumption isn’t so simple. Thanks to Laura Bruess for letting us know how much water it takes to “grow” one hamburger. But she left some information out. According to Waterfootprint.org, It costs about 2,522 gallons of water to produce a pound of roasted coffee. No more coffee. An apple costs about 18.5 gallons of water. So “an apple a day” will use up 6,752 gallons of water a year per person. It costs about 31.7 gallons of water to grow the grapes for one glass of wine. That’s 11,578 gallons of water a year per person (one glass of wine a day). Quit the wine. It costs about 119 gallons of water to grow one potato. So about 1,119 gallons of water in one bowl of mashed potatoes for a family’s vegetarian dinner. One gallon of water to grow one almond. How many almonds are in one gallon of almond milk? Approximately 525, according to the almond growers association. So 525 gallons of water to make one gallon of almond milk. It’s clear. Virtually nothing that people eat or drink is water friendly.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Shull's aspiration was to create 'timeless beauty' with Deneuve Construction

From retail to institutions to housing, Philip Shull’s company has built it all. Its specialty in recent years has been projects that provide affordable housing, particularly housing that enables people who are homeless to find shelter and services. Shull, the founder of Deneuve Construction Services, trade name for Deneuve...
BOULDER, CO

