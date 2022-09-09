Dixie Elder: Water: The math on consumption isn’t so simple. Thanks to Laura Bruess for letting us know how much water it takes to “grow” one hamburger. But she left some information out. According to Waterfootprint.org, It costs about 2,522 gallons of water to produce a pound of roasted coffee. No more coffee. An apple costs about 18.5 gallons of water. So “an apple a day” will use up 6,752 gallons of water a year per person. It costs about 31.7 gallons of water to grow the grapes for one glass of wine. That’s 11,578 gallons of water a year per person (one glass of wine a day). Quit the wine. It costs about 119 gallons of water to grow one potato. So about 1,119 gallons of water in one bowl of mashed potatoes for a family’s vegetarian dinner. One gallon of water to grow one almond. How many almonds are in one gallon of almond milk? Approximately 525, according to the almond growers association. So 525 gallons of water to make one gallon of almond milk. It’s clear. Virtually nothing that people eat or drink is water friendly.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO