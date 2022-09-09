EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

EPD officers say they spoke to the pastor and discovered about seventeen windows had been broken in the church. EPD says there were multiple large boulders and wooden boards inside the church that were used to break the glass.

