ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gU03E_0hoz7FXu00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Driver arrested for OWI in school zone

EPD officers say they spoke to the pastor and discovered about seventeen windows had been broken in the church. EPD says there were multiple large boulders and wooden boards inside the church that were used to break the glass.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Related
WEHT/WTVW

New details emerge in Illinois Street shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a home shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound at the 1300 block of E Illinois Street. Monday around 3:07 p.m., EPD says officers were dispatched to a home after learning someone had been shot. We’re told a brief standoff with police took […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Police respond to shooting incident on East Illinois Street

Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Monday afternoon. According to EPD, officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue. The call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD investigating two home break-ins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two burglaries they say happened on Saturday. According to a media report, a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. They say the suspect took several items including a riding lawn mower from the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
vincennespbs.org

Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville has settled a lawsuit stemming from a crash in 2017 that killed a man and his two children. On Monday night, Evansville City Council approved $1.75 million to settle the suit filed by Janae Carter, the only survivor in her car. Her...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple felony charges land Owensboro man in jail

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested an Owensboro man for various felonies stemming from a pursuit earlier this month.  Henry L. Kellems, 39, of Owensboro was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday evening. Kellems was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses: Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Leaving […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect. Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August. They say they conducted a control buy from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epd#Owi#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
14news.com

Madisonville Police Department hiring 911 dispatchers

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Madisonville Police Department Emergency Communications Center say they are looking for 911 dispatchers. They say applications are open to anyone interested in fulfilling the job’s duties. Officials say dispatchers play a very important role in the safety of the community. MPD...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois

On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Property damage crash on I-64

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) is asking people to avoid an area of I-64. VCSO says a property damage crash involving a semi truck and trailer has occured on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. VSCO says traffic is moving in the area but will intermittently be shut down for […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Officers find over 2 lbs of synthetic weed in car; pair arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing dealing charges after officers say they found a large amount of synthetic marijuana and thousands of dollars while searching their car. Evansville officers pulled into a parking lot in the 5000 block of Waterworks Road Sunday afternoon. There, they say a car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man accused of threatening police officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department say a man vulgarly threatened officers after being arrested Saturday morning. Officers say they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Arbors Drive for domestic violence in progress. Police talked with 32-year-old Benjamin Anglin, who they say was sweating profusely. According to an affidavit, officers learned that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy