ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

11 WVU Medicine hospitals recognized by Donate Life West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals were recognized on Friday (Sept. 9) at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon held at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase organ donation awareness and donor designations within...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, Pepperoni Roll 5K to be held Sept. 24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, will host its Third Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The race begins and ends at 444 W. Pike St. near The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Surrounding streets will be closed at 8:30 a.m. with vendors and registration located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across the street.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Glenville State ranked Top Ten regional institution

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Glenville State University has again ranked among the top regional colleges for 2022-2023, according to newly released U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings. Glenville State University ranked #10 in Top Public Schools – Regional Colleges South, #47 (tie) in Best Regional Colleges – South,...
GLENVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philippi, WV
City
Alderson, WV
WVNews

Harrison County, West Virginia, physicians receive awards

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Harrison County physicians have received recognition for their work with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine students. Zachary Henry, D.O., received the 2022 Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor Award for the Central East Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus. Henry is a family medicine physician at United Physicians Care Salem Family Healthcare in Salem.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Academic Year#Convocation#College#Wv News
WVNews

George Lee Pride

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — George Lee Pride, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born in Florence, AL on October 18, 1937, the son of the late Nancy Lee Pride.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Ralph Anderson Miller

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ralph Anderson Miller, 83, of Anmoore passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born in Stonewood on March 22, 1939, a son of the late Silas and Carrie Davis Miller.
ANMOORE, WV
WVNews

Lewis County's Bush delivers hit for Play of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Bush made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in Lewis County’s 47-7 win over Elkins. Bush scored the opening touchdown on the ground in the Route 33 rivalry game, but what he did on defense earned him the third WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers, for the 2022-23 season.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WVNews

Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council hears replacement, repair requests for equipment, infrastructure

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council heard several major proposals at Monday night’s work session, including a major sewer line that requires cleaning that would cost around $1.1 million. John Workman, superintendent of Clarksburg’s Public Works Department, and Tom Brown, Clarksburg’s city engineer, briefed council on...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Martha Catherine Queen

JANE LEW — Martha Catherine Queen, 96, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. Martha was born in Midwest, WY, on January 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Elijah...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Robert 'Bob' Ronald Paugh

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert "Bob" Ronald Paugh, 85, of Salem, WV (Big Isaac Community), was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Bob was born in Doddridge County, WV, on April 5, 1937, the eldest son of the late William and Norma (Snider) Paugh.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council holds work session Monday evening

Clarksburg City Council heard about multiple upcoming projects, repairs and replacements that will be needed in the near future. Along with several vehicles for the Clarksburg Public Works Department, Police and Fire Departments, several bridges will need repairs. Council members agreed that scheduled replacements should be put in place to avoid future surges of costs along with escrow accounts or rainy day funds to slowly prepare for sudden costs.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy