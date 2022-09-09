Read full article on original website
WVNews
Glenville State ranked
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Glenville State University has again ranked among the top regional colleg…
WVNews
11 WVU Medicine hospitals recognized by Donate Life West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals were recognized on Friday (Sept. 9) at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon held at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase organ donation awareness and donor designations within...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, Pepperoni Roll 5K to be held Sept. 24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, will host its Third Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The race begins and ends at 444 W. Pike St. near The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Surrounding streets will be closed at 8:30 a.m. with vendors and registration located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across the street.
WVNews
Glenville State ranked Top Ten regional institution
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Glenville State University has again ranked among the top regional colleges for 2022-2023, according to newly released U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings. Glenville State University ranked #10 in Top Public Schools – Regional Colleges South, #47 (tie) in Best Regional Colleges – South,...
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, physicians receive awards
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Harrison County physicians have received recognition for their work with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine students. Zachary Henry, D.O., received the 2022 Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor Award for the Central East Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus. Henry is a family medicine physician at United Physicians Care Salem Family Healthcare in Salem.
WVNews
FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5K set for Sept. 24 at FBI CJIS in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run to honor the memory of a West Virginia FBI special agent killed in the line of duty in 1986 will be held Sept. 24 at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus in Clarksburg.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center to host multiphasic screening event
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a multiphasic screening event from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the hospital’s newly renovated main lobby.
WVNews
Free phones handed out to those in need in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Some Morgantown residents were able to get a free cell phone Tuesday. The company SafeLink set up a tent in front of the Morgantown Public Library, and those who qualified were able to receive a phone for free.
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates mobile lung cancer screening program’s anniversary, recent accolades
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, performed its first screening on Sept. 14, 2021. A commemorative celebration of the day was held yesterday (Sept. 12) at the WVU Medicine outpatient center at University Town Centre, where the mobile unit is parked when it’s not on the road.
WVNews
George Lee Pride
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — George Lee Pride, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born in Florence, AL on October 18, 1937, the son of the late Nancy Lee Pride.
WVNews
Ralph Anderson Miller
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ralph Anderson Miller, 83, of Anmoore passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born in Stonewood on March 22, 1939, a son of the late Silas and Carrie Davis Miller.
WVNews
Lewis County's Bush delivers hit for Play of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Bush made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in Lewis County’s 47-7 win over Elkins. Bush scored the opening touchdown on the ground in the Route 33 rivalry game, but what he did on defense earned him the third WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers, for the 2022-23 season.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council hears replacement, repair requests for equipment, infrastructure
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council heard several major proposals at Monday night’s work session, including a major sewer line that requires cleaning that would cost around $1.1 million. John Workman, superintendent of Clarksburg’s Public Works Department, and Tom Brown, Clarksburg’s city engineer, briefed council on...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council enacts ordinances following final readings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council members approved the final readings of a trio of ordinances during their regular council meeting Monday evening. The first ordinance under unfinished business amends the current article of code to allow for the hiring of future fire chiefs and assistant fire chiefs.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Home Health and Hospice helps patients and their families
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Kevin Knopf, 43 of Morgantown, became paralyzed from his mid-torso down due to a spinal cord infection in 2019, he knew his life would change drastically. He would have to find new ways to navigate not only the world, but his health. “I spent five...
WVNews
Martha Catherine Queen
JANE LEW — Martha Catherine Queen, 96, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. Martha was born in Midwest, WY, on January 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Elijah...
WVNews
Robert 'Bob' Ronald Paugh
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert "Bob" Ronald Paugh, 85, of Salem, WV (Big Isaac Community), was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Bob was born in Doddridge County, WV, on April 5, 1937, the eldest son of the late William and Norma (Snider) Paugh.
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council holds work session Monday evening
Clarksburg City Council heard about multiple upcoming projects, repairs and replacements that will be needed in the near future. Along with several vehicles for the Clarksburg Public Works Department, Police and Fire Departments, several bridges will need repairs. Council members agreed that scheduled replacements should be put in place to avoid future surges of costs along with escrow accounts or rainy day funds to slowly prepare for sudden costs.
