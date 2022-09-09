Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Have a Fais-Do-Do at This Week’s Cajun Jam in Houma
Don’t miss the first Cajun Jam in Terrebonne Parish hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society at C’est Bon Cafe this Wednesday, September 14. The Cajun Music Preservation Society strives to keep the Cajun musical heritage alive. It will be a special jam with Waylon Thibodeaux. Bring the whole family to experience the culture at C’est Bon Cafe, 1687 Grand Caillou Road in Houma, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Public Candidate Forum scheduled
A public candidate forum has been scheduled for several races that will be on the November ballot in Lafourche Parish. These races include: Louisiana Court of Appeals, First Circuit, Division D; District Judge, 17th JCD, Division A; Lafourche Parish School Board districts. The forum is being hosted by the Lafourche...
WDSU
St. Tammany Crab Festival returns to Slidell after two years
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Crab Festival returned to Slidell Heritage Park for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, bringing with it a NorthShore tradition. “Since 2019. It’s the first time doing it, man. This means a lot to us. It means a whole lot to us because a two-year layoff because of COVID, now you can see everybody is ready to come back out and party," said Delwin Jones, a promoter for the event.
houmatimes.com
First responders in Terrebonne Parish gather in remembrance of 9/11
Bayou Cane Fire Protection District joined with first responders throughout the parish today, September 11, 2022 in remembrance of those who were lost on September 11, 2001. A ceremony was held, honoring the first responders who died in action. “The names of the first responders who died that day were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time
Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
houmatimes.com
Celebrate National Play-Doh Day with LPPL
September 16 is National Play-Doh Day and the Lafourche Parish Public Library is celebrating America’s favorite childhood activity with events for all ages this week. LPPL will host play dough activities at the following branches in the days leading up to the national holiday:. Bayou Blue: Play Dough How-To...
houmatimes.com
CPRA announces September outreach meetings across the coast for Louisiana’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan
Louisianans have the opportunity to learn about the state’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan to protect and restore our coast at a series of upcoming outreach meetings hosted by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA). The goal of these meetings is to reintroduce CPRA, the master plan, and...
houmatimes.com
Donate gently worn glasses to Chiasson Eyecare Center
Chiasson Eyecare Center is accepting donations of gently worn eyeglasses. The eyesore center is asking owners of eyeglasses that are used, unwanted, or no longer needed, to stop by the center located at 900 N. Canal, in Thibodaux to make a donation. Donors can drop off their eyeglasses with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Health System Honors August Scholar and Athlete Awards
Terrebonne General Health System has announced the August 2022 honor student scholars and athletes. Terrebonne General honors students each month and the award is presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives:. · A $100 gift card from either Copelands or...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools
A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls to host Q&A with Dr. Rick Lasseigne
The Nicholls State University Chemistry Department will host a Q&A tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13, at 4:30 p.m., featuring Dr. Richard Lasseigne at its “So You Want to be a Doctor?” event. Lasseigne is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician with over 43 years of experience in the medical field....
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Southern Styled Restaurant Brings Oysters and New Orleans Classics to Oceanside
After recently unfurling CocoCabana, a tropical cocktail bar, across the rooftop of the Brick Hotel, Grind & Prosper Hospitality (CocoMaya, Miss B’s Coconut Club) has opened another dining establishment on the ground floor of the building, adjacent to the hotel’s lobby. Named after culinary director Quinnton “Q” Austin, the new Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar is a North County extension of Louisiana Purchase in North Park, where Austin, who trained at the Culinary Institute of New Orleans and spent 15 years cooking in Louisiana, first shared his perspective on Southern cuisine.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Student Firefighter Association and TVFD honored the first responders of 9/11
The Nicholls Student Firefighter Association and Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department joined forces to host a 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb and a One Mile Walk to Remember at John L.Guidry Stadium yesterday, September 11, 2022. “We honored the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve others. We would like to thank Chief Justice John Weimer, Captain Nathan Richard, SFA President Grant Dupaty, Nicholls State University and all the participants,” reads a statement from the The Nicholls Student Firefighter Association.
NOLA.com
Slidell leaders eye plan to revitalize Slidell waterfront, Olde Towne area
For years, Slidell officials have touted a desire to make the city's Olde Towne area a place that would attract locals and visitors alike, with new amenities to draw people to the area's shops, restaurants and bars. Last January, the city hired two consulting firms to draft a masterplan to...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Health System Board of Commissioners Welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee
Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee to the Terrebonne General Board of Commissioners. Arlanda Williams obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University at New Orleans. She then earned her doctorate (Ph.D.) in Public Policy from Southern University, Baton Rouge. She served as a Terrebonne Parish Councilwoman for the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government from 2006 to 2020. Her involvement in professional and community affiliations in Terrebonne Parish and the surrounding areas is numerous. She is currently the Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development & Institutional Advancement and Executive Dean of River City Advanced Manufacturing Site at Delgado Community College.
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
Homeowner on St. Charles Avenue shows support of Mayor Cantrell recall with huge banner
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Signs of the Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall are popping up, and proof of that is at the house on Cadiz Street and St. Charles Avenue. This house is typically known for its twinkly Christmas lights every year, but now it is becoming known for sending a new message: “Save New Orleans: Sign […]
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
Comments / 1