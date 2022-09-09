ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

houmatimes.com

Have a Fais-Do-Do at This Week’s Cajun Jam in Houma

Don’t miss the first Cajun Jam in Terrebonne Parish hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society at C’est Bon Cafe this Wednesday, September 14. The Cajun Music Preservation Society strives to keep the Cajun musical heritage alive. It will be a special jam with Waylon Thibodeaux. Bring the whole family to experience the culture at C’est Bon Cafe, 1687 Grand Caillou Road in Houma, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Public Candidate Forum scheduled

A public candidate forum has been scheduled for several races that will be on the November ballot in Lafourche Parish. These races include: Louisiana Court of Appeals, First Circuit, Division D; District Judge, 17th JCD, Division A; Lafourche Parish School Board districts. The forum is being hosted by the Lafourche...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany Crab Festival returns to Slidell after two years

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Crab Festival returned to Slidell Heritage Park for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, bringing with it a NorthShore tradition. “Since 2019. It’s the first time doing it, man. This means a lot to us. It means a whole lot to us because a two-year layoff because of COVID, now you can see everybody is ready to come back out and party," said Delwin Jones, a promoter for the event.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time

Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

Celebrate National Play-Doh Day with LPPL

September 16 is National Play-Doh Day and the Lafourche Parish Public Library is celebrating America’s favorite childhood activity with events for all ages this week. LPPL will host play dough activities at the following branches in the days leading up to the national holiday:. Bayou Blue: Play Dough How-To...
LOCKPORT, LA
houmatimes.com

Donate gently worn glasses to Chiasson Eyecare Center

Chiasson Eyecare Center is accepting donations of gently worn eyeglasses. The eyesore center is asking owners of eyeglasses that are used, unwanted, or no longer needed, to stop by the center located at 900 N. Canal, in Thibodaux to make a donation. Donors can drop off their eyeglasses with a...
THIBODAUX, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools

A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls to host Q&A with Dr. Rick Lasseigne

The Nicholls State University Chemistry Department will host a Q&A tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13, at 4:30 p.m., featuring Dr. Richard Lasseigne at its “So You Want to be a Doctor?” event. Lasseigne is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician with over 43 years of experience in the medical field....
THIBODAUX, LA
Eater

Southern Styled Restaurant Brings Oysters and New Orleans Classics to Oceanside

After recently unfurling CocoCabana, a tropical cocktail bar, across the rooftop of the Brick Hotel, Grind & Prosper Hospitality (CocoMaya, Miss B’s Coconut Club) has opened another dining establishment on the ground floor of the building, adjacent to the hotel’s lobby. Named after culinary director Quinnton “Q” Austin, the new Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar is a North County extension of Louisiana Purchase in North Park, where Austin, who trained at the Culinary Institute of New Orleans and spent 15 years cooking in Louisiana, first shared his perspective on Southern cuisine.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Student Firefighter Association and TVFD honored the first responders of 9/11

The Nicholls Student Firefighter Association and Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department joined forces to host a 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb and a One Mile Walk to Remember at John L.Guidry Stadium yesterday, September 11, 2022. “We honored the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve others. We would like to thank Chief Justice John Weimer, Captain Nathan Richard, SFA President Grant Dupaty, Nicholls State University and all the participants,” reads a statement from the The Nicholls Student Firefighter Association.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Health System Board of Commissioners Welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner Magee to the Terrebonne General Board of Commissioners. Arlanda Williams obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University at New Orleans. She then earned her doctorate (Ph.D.) in Public Policy from Southern University, Baton Rouge. She served as a Terrebonne Parish Councilwoman for the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government from 2006 to 2020. Her involvement in professional and community affiliations in Terrebonne Parish and the surrounding areas is numerous. She is currently the Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development & Institutional Advancement and Executive Dean of River City Advanced Manufacturing Site at Delgado Community College.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA

