ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Gregory Steps Down AT SCSU

ST. CLOUD – SCSU In a statement released Wednesday, Gregory said he is stepping down from the Provost duties to spend more time in a family business. Ten years ago, my wife and best friend of 25 years and I started our second business. At that time, I committed to her that when it became more than a night and weekend job for us to run them, I would step down from my administrative role and transition back to my faculty role. We have hit this point with the businesses a couple of years ago and, although we have been able to maintain the workload over the last couple of years, we have decided it is no longer sustainable.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
WJON

Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota

Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
WJON

More COVID Tests Are Available In Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the third round of free, at-home COVID-19 tests is available to residents. Minnesotans who have previously received the limit of eight at-home tests can now apply for an additional four tests per household. Anyone who has not applied for the at-home tests can now receive up to 12 tests per household while supplies last.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#British Royal Family#Uk#British Studies#Scsu
WJON

The “How Did That Get There” Walk in South St. Cloud

I try and walk as much as possible. Especially when the weather is kind of perfect like it has been recently. Not too hot, and definitely not to cold to get out and enjoy the late summer - heading into fall weather. This time of year seems. like it's the shortest season we have with Winter taking up 6 months, and the other three seasons are crammed into the other 6 months. At least that's the way it seems most years.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Restaurants St. Cloud Residents Want; What do you Think?

The St. Cloud area has a wealth of great bars/restaurants and eating options but each year new restaurant options open up. Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners had some suggestions on restaurants that either used to be in St. Cloud or have never been here. Suggestions include In-N-Out Burger...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

GREAT Theatre, Higher Works Holding Auditions for Black Nativity

WAITE PARK -- You can be a part of a unique holiday production this winter. GREAT Theatre, in partnership with Higher Works Collaborative, is seeking a cast for their production of Langston Hughes's Black Nativity. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota

I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
WJON

Movie Premiere in Downtown St. Cloud on Friday Night

ST. CLOUD -- A movie that was made right here in central Minnesota will be making its world premiere this Friday night in downtown St. Cloud. Pale Horse Studio's "Waking Night" was written and Directed by Matthew Luczak. He describes the movie as a physiological thriller. He says from the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

How Serious Should We Take This Report, that Places Minnesota on Top?

What state comes to mind when you hear, "Which state is the most athletic" or "Which state produces the most pro-athletes"? Would you think Minnesota definitely ranks number one or would you think, I'm sure there is a state that is more athletic than us. There could be a lot of argument for it or against it I feel, when a person really breaks it down.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy