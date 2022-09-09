ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep Unveils First All-Electric SUV’s

By Tia Bailey
 3 days ago
Jeep has revealed a new car, and it’s a huge deal. The new vehicles are the first all-electric SUVs.

The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S midsize SUVs were revealed on Thursday, and will go on sale in 2024. The vehicles are the brand’s first-ever fully electric vehicles in the U.S.

The Recon and the Wagoneer S midsize are both built similarly, but serve different purposes. The Recon is built more for off-roading, similarly to the Wrangler. The Wagoneer S is described as a “street-smart luxury performance machine.”

The brand is calling the Recon a “brother” to the Wrangler.

According to the head of the North America Jeep brand, Jim Morrison, “The all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the U.S. and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge.” It is very similar to the Wrangler, but it will not replace the Wrangler –they weren’t replacements, just additions to the brand.

Car Brand Hopes to Makes More Electric Cars

“This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” said Jim Morrison, head of the Jeep brand in North America. “4xe is the new 4×4.”

The electric 4×4 models are rebranded as 4xe.

CEO Christian Meunier also shared a goal that the brand has, one that they hope to achieve by 2025. “Our goal is very clear: Become the global leader in SUV electrification,” he said.

According to CNBC, “The automaker is targeting a range of 400 miles on a single charge, 600 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds for the electric Grand Wagoneer S.” The brand also hopes that every car in their lineup will offer some form of “electrification” by 2025.

The price of the vehicles has not been released yet.

Man Climbs on Top of Jeep to Get Out of Flood

Last month, one Jeep driver used his vehicle in a different way. The 75-year-old man, who lives in Arizona, was rescued during a flood after he climbed on top of his car for safety.

A bystander shared around 2 p.m. that a Jeep had driven into a wash on Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.

Then the onlooker called 911 to tell them that the man was stranded, sitting on top of his car. He was thankfully rescued from the situation. Because of the location, the rescue team sent in a helicopter to get the man to safety.

“He is very lucky to be alive,” the rescue team said. “Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to never drive through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

