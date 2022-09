Marco Island Meals of Hope’s next Happy Hour for Hope will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at CJ’s on the Bay, Marco Island. The event will feature Rosetta Stone and a spread of appetizers donated by CJ’s. Admission to Happy Hour for Hope is only $15. All funds raised will be used to purchase food product for the annual packaging event on Nov. 19.

