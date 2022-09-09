ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden: It’s time to bury the ‘Rust Belt’ label

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden reacts as he departs after speaking at a Democratic National Committee event at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Biden on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Intel factory in Ohio to produce semiconductors, tying the major investment directly to a bipartisan bill he signed into law last month to fund the chips.

Biden visited Licking County, near Columbus, to join state and federal officials from both parties to tout the economic benefits of the $20 billion facility. Biden and business leaders on hand for the groundbreaking argued it was a sign of a shifting economy in the region.

“It’s time to bury the label ‘Rust Belt,’” Biden said, instead suggesting the area should be rebranded as the “Silicon Heartland.”

A senior White House official said the Intel facility is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 full-time jobs producing semiconductors, which are small computer chips used in numerous appliances, automobiles, computers and other products.

White House officials have warned for months that the U.S. was at risk of becoming dependent on semiconductors produced overseas, which would further stress the supply chain.

“We need to make these chips right here in America to bring down everyday costs and create good jobs,” Biden said in remarks at the site of the future production facility.

Biden last month signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act, which passed with bipartisan support and includes more than $50 billion in incentives for manufacturers to build domestic semiconductor plants. It also includes more than $80 billion for the National Science Foundation authorized over five years to support innovation and research.

Biden was joined Friday by both Republican and Democratic elected officials from Ohio, including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), Rob Portman (R) and Gov. Mike DeWine (R). Biden recognized Portman, who is retiring at the end of his term in January, “for being a gentleman and showing Democrats and Republicans can work together.”

The race to replace Portman is between Rep. Tim Ryan (D) and Republican J.D. Vance, who has the backing of former President Trump. Ryan has tried to maintain distance from Biden as polls show the race to be closer than many expected.

Greg Nye
3d ago

We desperately need to bring manufacturing back to the states. We can build our own happy meal toys and other junk people want. We need to break free from China. American companies that have moved overseas should be penalized if they don't manufacture their stuff here.

Haywood Hausballer
3d ago

Until after November. This clown said when he was VP “ those jobs are never coming back “ . Now he expects us to believe he is going to bring them back?? He can’t even tie his shoes.

The Shankster
3d ago

The rust is at the factories and equipment lying all across the Nation because Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama and the Colluder in Chief sold us Americans out. Congress sold us out and the same current Congress that protected the Clintons during 9/11 from their funded disgruntled Terrorists that caused it are the same people in Congress protecting the Clintons and hundreds of Epsteins Client's. KGB couldn't even track them either like the Supreme Court leaker.

