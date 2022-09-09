ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yeat, Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

The cooling weather seems to be having no effect on the rap game as hip-hop is coming in hot with another week full of new sounds. For this round, a wildly popular Louisiana spitter drops his second project in just over a month, a fast-rising artist repping Portland, Ore. unleashes a new EP, a hard-hitting crew rooted in Buffalo, N.Y. release a stacked compilation LP and more.
The Break Presents – Sha EK

When a region adopts a newer hip-hop subgenre, things tend to move quickly, and artists to watch start popping up left and right. What comes along with that is a large swath of rappers fighting for a spot and the momentum to call themselves the top dog. In New York City, the Bronx's spin on drill has somewhat taken over with 19-year-old Sha EK being part of that movement. Only rapping since 2018, Sha has made a name for himself thanks to his energy and lyrical skills while calling himself the "Face of the Bronx."
Here Are the Biggest Sales Leaps Between Hip-Hop Projects Over the Last Five Years

When it comes to working on growth in any area of life, it can help prove that reach and potential are expanding. Music and the fan base that comes with it is an incremental way to calculate a rapper's growth from project to project, leading up to one big moment. Sales of hip-hop projects find rappers who start with modest sales becoming chart-toppers in just a few months or years. Ongoing growth in the genre over the last five years has shown rap artists with sales spikes from one project to the next, effectively pushing their career to yet another level.
Vince Staples Gets His Own Netflix Show

Vince Staples is set to star in his own Netflix show loosely based on his own life. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), Netflix announced via their news website, Tudum, that Vince Staples is joining forces with renowned writer and producer Kenya Barris, who is mostly known for creating the popular ABC television series, Black-Ish, for The Vince Staples Show. Set in Long Beach, Calif., the new show, and will see the rapper playing himself in a comedic take on his own experiences.
Redman Is Now a Licensed Skydiver

Redman can now add licensed skydiver to his list of life’s accomplishments. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the rap vet revealed he is now a certified skydiver after passing all the required assessments. Sharing a video on his Twitter account of a montage of several of his jumps, Redman captioned the post, "I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY!! I'm an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER!! I'm WILDING IN THE SKIES."
