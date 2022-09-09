Read full article on original website
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yeat, Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
The cooling weather seems to be having no effect on the rap game as hip-hop is coming in hot with another week full of new sounds. For this round, a wildly popular Louisiana spitter drops his second project in just over a month, a fast-rising artist repping Portland, Ore. unleashes a new EP, a hard-hitting crew rooted in Buffalo, N.Y. release a stacked compilation LP and more.
The Break Presents – Sha EK
When a region adopts a newer hip-hop subgenre, things tend to move quickly, and artists to watch start popping up left and right. What comes along with that is a large swath of rappers fighting for a spot and the momentum to call themselves the top dog. In New York City, the Bronx's spin on drill has somewhat taken over with 19-year-old Sha EK being part of that movement. Only rapping since 2018, Sha has made a name for himself thanks to his energy and lyrical skills while calling himself the "Face of the Bronx."
Here Are the Biggest Sales Leaps Between Hip-Hop Projects Over the Last Five Years
When it comes to working on growth in any area of life, it can help prove that reach and potential are expanding. Music and the fan base that comes with it is an incremental way to calculate a rapper's growth from project to project, leading up to one big moment. Sales of hip-hop projects find rappers who start with modest sales becoming chart-toppers in just a few months or years. Ongoing growth in the genre over the last five years has shown rap artists with sales spikes from one project to the next, effectively pushing their career to yet another level.
A New Jack City Live Stage Play Starring Big Daddy Kane, Treach and Others Is Coming in November
A live stage play of the cult classic 1991 film New Jack City is coming to stages around the country in November and the internet has mixed feelings about the revival of the beloved movie. On Wednesday (Sept. 7), the stage play's producer Je'Caryous Johnson announced the new rendition of...
Young Guru Shows Proof Jay-Z Recorded His ‘God Did’ Verse in One Take
Jay-Z's "God Did" verse was the talk of the hip-hop world following the release of DJ Khaled's new album of the same name. Now, Hov's personal engineer, Young Guru, is showing proof that the prolific rap star recorded the nearly four-minute verse in one take. On Sept 4., Guru hopped...
Lil Tjay Shares Video of Himself Recording New Music in the Hospital – Watch
Lil Tjay is on the road to recovery and is sharing his journey with fans. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the Bronx, N.Y. rapper shared video of himself recording new music from his hospital bed after being shot back in June. The clip shows the rapper with a neck brace on and donning a hospital gown rapping the lyrics to his new single "Beat the Odds."
Vince Staples Gets His Own Netflix Show
Vince Staples is set to star in his own Netflix show loosely based on his own life. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), Netflix announced via their news website, Tudum, that Vince Staples is joining forces with renowned writer and producer Kenya Barris, who is mostly known for creating the popular ABC television series, Black-Ish, for The Vince Staples Show. Set in Long Beach, Calif., the new show, and will see the rapper playing himself in a comedic take on his own experiences.
Redman Is Now a Licensed Skydiver
Redman can now add licensed skydiver to his list of life’s accomplishments. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the rap vet revealed he is now a certified skydiver after passing all the required assessments. Sharing a video on his Twitter account of a montage of several of his jumps, Redman captioned the post, "I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY!! I'm an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER!! I'm WILDING IN THE SKIES."
