ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Lafayette County, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Sept. 6-12

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Jerry’s Ice Cream – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#County Road#Heavy Fire
ourmshome.com

Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb Honors the Fallen and Promotes Community

“Never forget” is a term that is often said when referencing the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Tupelo Fire Department ensures that no one will ever forget the great sacrifice, heroism, and emotions that took place that day through its annual Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb. This is the...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Escaped Ark. convict Samuel Hartman still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtva.com

Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule. Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge. The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m. Drivers were...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Pair in Booneville charged with Kidnapping

Dallas Blake Fischeal (18) and Terry Lee Dykes (45) of Booneville were both charged with Kidnapping. The Justice Court Judge set bond at $100,000.00 each. The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury by Investigator Torie Jumper.
BOONEVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Endorsements, events heat up sheriff’s race

We’re still 11 months from the primary election date for DeSoto County Sheriff and the candidate campaigns are starting to heat up even more. With the upcoming retirement of current County Sheriff Bill Rasco, current County Supervisor Michael Lee and retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Thomas Tuggle both have been active in gathering support in their primary election run to become the next leader of the Sheriff’s Department.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy