A Highway Angel: Mississippi trucker rescued motorists after vehicle crashes into overturned 18-wheeler
A Mississippi truck driver was named a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. The Truckload Carriers Association honored truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, who drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton...
wtva.com
Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly breaks into house twice — one time assaulting victim with knife, lamp base
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a Mississippi residence two times — one time kicking in the back door and assaulting a victim inside with a knife and lamp base. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jedidiah Gasaway, 36, of Tupelo, and charged him with...
Officials seek help in finding stolen truck from Mississippi volunteer fire department
Investigators are looking for information in connection with a stolen truck from a Mississippi volunteer fire department. The Alcorn Sheriff’s Department reached for the public’s help in finding the truck stolen from the Union Center Volunteer fire department. Officials say the truck was stolen in the early morning...
localmemphis.com
'A man of fairness' | DeSoto County honors historic first Black Sheriff from 1800s
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Right on the heels of the American Civil war, Jefferson J. Evans was elected Sheriff of DeSoto County, Mississippi. Now, descendants of Evans as well as history curators in Mississippi are hoping this historical figure's final resting place at Union Hill Baptist Church will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Sept. 6-12
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Jerry’s Ice Cream – […]
Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
Hijacker threatened to crash airplane on Walmart; he was arrested.
Early in the morning of 3rd September 2022, a hijacker threatened to crash their plane at a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi. The situation was averted as the plane landed in a nearby field later on and the pilot/man responsible was arrested.
Mississippi man arrested after officers say they found him attacking 88-year-old grandmother
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he was reportedly found attacking his 88-year-old grandmother. Officers with the Tupelo Police Department responded to a disturbance on Millsap Street shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Officers arrived to hear a physical altercation in progress and made an emergency entry. Suspect...
ourmshome.com
Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb Honors the Fallen and Promotes Community
“Never forget” is a term that is often said when referencing the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Tupelo Fire Department ensures that no one will ever forget the great sacrifice, heroism, and emotions that took place that day through its annual Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb. This is the...
Man arrested for reportedly conducting drug sales from inside bathroom of Mississippi fast food restaurant
A Mississippi man has been arrested for reportedly conducting drug sales from inside a fast-food restroom bathroom. Agents with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit were working inside the city limits of Baldwyn when they made contact with an individual reportedly trying to conduct drug sales inside McDonald’s bathroom. The Baldwyn...
wtva.com
Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule. Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge. The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m. Drivers were...
localmemphis.com
DeSoto County's first Black Sheriff honored at grave site
In 1844, Jefferson Evans was born into slavery. The first pastor of Union Hill eventually won an election to become the Sheriff of DeSoto County.
tippahnews.com
Pair in Booneville charged with Kidnapping
Dallas Blake Fischeal (18) and Terry Lee Dykes (45) of Booneville were both charged with Kidnapping. The Justice Court Judge set bond at $100,000.00 each. The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury by Investigator Torie Jumper.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
desotocountynews.com
Endorsements, events heat up sheriff’s race
We’re still 11 months from the primary election date for DeSoto County Sheriff and the candidate campaigns are starting to heat up even more. With the upcoming retirement of current County Sheriff Bill Rasco, current County Supervisor Michael Lee and retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Thomas Tuggle both have been active in gathering support in their primary election run to become the next leader of the Sheriff’s Department.
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
