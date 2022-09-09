ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WTVCFOX

Professor sues Tennessee state rep over Facebook block

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University has filed a federal lawsuit against a state representative who blocked him on Facebook, court records show. The block came shortly after the professor called the lawmaker out for getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Dean Fox...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

TennCare: Computer system update may have disclosed personal information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Personal information for about 1,700 Medicaid recipients in Tennessee may have been disclosed during an update to a computer system, officials said. The update may have led to a limited number of people from one household to be able to view some information about individuals in another household that included some of the same people, a statement from TennCare said. The breach happened when a new application listed the name of a person who was already in another household, the statement said.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee awarding nearly $447M to expand broadband across state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee will be investing nearly $447 million to expand internet access across the state. The money will be used to provide broadband access to more than 150,000 underserved homes and businesses in 98 counties. Gov. Bill Lee and TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development...
TENNESSEE STATE
State
Georgia State
