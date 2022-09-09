Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Professor sues Tennessee state rep over Facebook block
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University has filed a federal lawsuit against a state representative who blocked him on Facebook, court records show. The block came shortly after the professor called the lawmaker out for getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Dean Fox...
WTVCFOX
TennCare: Computer system update may have disclosed personal information
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Personal information for about 1,700 Medicaid recipients in Tennessee may have been disclosed during an update to a computer system, officials said. The update may have led to a limited number of people from one household to be able to view some information about individuals in another household that included some of the same people, a statement from TennCare said. The breach happened when a new application listed the name of a person who was already in another household, the statement said.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee awarding nearly $447M to expand broadband across state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee will be investing nearly $447 million to expand internet access across the state. The money will be used to provide broadband access to more than 150,000 underserved homes and businesses in 98 counties. Gov. Bill Lee and TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee's most wanted: Gatlinburg police search for homicide suspect
Rosmel Danilo Rubi has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted List. The 22-year-old is wanted by the Gatlinburg Police Department and TBI for criminal homicide. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Rubi should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward...
WTVCFOX
Elite veterans, everyday Tennesseans saving lives in countries torn by war, disaster
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A group of elite former servicemen and women have teamed up with Tennesseans from all walks of life to provide rescue missions in countries torn by war or other disasters. Aerial Recovery is in currently in Pakistan helping disaster victims after returning from Ukraine where...
