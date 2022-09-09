Read full article on original website
City Hall Wreath Honors Memory of Queen Elizabeth II
Two blocks north of Lake Morton, where the regal descendants of Queen Elizabeth II’s white swans still glide across its waters, a wreath honoring her life, her contribution to the city, and her passing on Thursday stands in the City Hall lobby. City Communications Director Kevin Cook said City...
Fire at Tidy Inn on George Jenkins Blvd
Lakeland firefighters from Station 1 responded to a vehicle fire call for a fully involved SUV at Tidy Inn on George Jenkins Blvd today. The cause is unknown and has been turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshal.
Lakeland forever bonded to Queen Elizabeth II through gift of royal swans
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, her memory will live on through the swans of Lake Morton.
Tree in St. Pete struck by lightning twice exactly 1 week apart, woman says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A tree in St. Petersburg has endured two lightning strikes exactly one week apart, one homeowner says. It now has the family wondering if it's been happening and they're just now realizing. "It'll probably get hit again as it is the tallest thing nearby," Kathy...
Governor Ron DeSantis commemorates 9/11 in Palm Harbor at Florida’s largest permanent memorial
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Memorial ceremonies took place across the Bay Area on Sunday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. About 2,000 people, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, packed the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in somber solidarity. "They say never forget, but memories fade and as time...
Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination
Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
Osceola, Kissimmee “statesman” Jim Swan passes away
Former Kissimmee Mayor and Osceola County Commissioner Jim Swan — a man who proclaimed to “participate in politics” rather than be a politician — passed away Saturday at the age of 74. Swan, who served the county from 1982-1994 and the city from 2006-16, had recently...
Central Florida firefighters mark 9/11 with stair climb
ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters from across Central Florida gathered Sunday morning to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, 21 years ago. Crews from agencies like Orlando Fire and Orange County Fire gathered at the City National Bank building in downtown Orlando to climb 110 stories, making four rounds up and down the building.
Many Tampa Bay museums offering free admission Saturday
Many museums throughout Tampa Bay are offering free admission on Saturday for "Museum Day" for those in the area to get out and explore.
Lake Wales couple opens first restaurant through city grant program
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is investing millions of dollars into revitalizing a once historically Black neighborhood. The city of Lake Wales is attracting new businesses with match grants. Two businesses have been awarded grants so far. Local food truck Whadda Wings was able to...
Pasco’s Academy at the Farm wins $13.5M in support grants
The funding was the second-largest grant lawmakers provided through the new local support program. State lawmakers have awarded $13.5 million in federal funding for a Pasco County agriculture charter school to expand its program after Gov. Ron DeSantis initially vetoed $11.9 million for a new high school. The Academy at...
Trial begins as family sues HCSO over 2014 death of teen ejected from Florida State Fair
TAMPA, Fla. — Jury selection is underway in a Tampa federal courtroom in what his relatives' claim was the wrongful death of Andrew Joseph III. Joseph was just 14 years old when he was ejected from the Florida State Fairgrounds in 2014, along with close to 100 other teenagers, and was struck and killed by a car as he tried to run across Interstate 4 to catch a ride home.
Lakeland apartments part of almost $92 million multifamily portfolio sale
St. Luke’s Life Center apartments in Lakeland has sold to an unnamed buyer for $13.4 million. The complex, at 915 W. Quincy St., is one of a four-property, 669-unit portfolio that changed hands for $91.75 million. St. Luke’s, according to property records, is a low-income development with about 150...
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough
Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
Polk County short hundreds of construction workers as development booms
In Lakeland - one of the fastest growing metro areas in the nation - real estate experts say there is a need for more construction workers.
Riverview Woman Killed When Crossing US-19 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Riverview woman was killed when crossing US-19 in Pasco County Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 10:50 pm Saturday, an SUV, driven by a 20-year-old Spring Hill Man, was traveling southbound on US-19. At
Removal of LGBTQ ‘safe space’ stickers prompts large turnout at Pasco school board meeting
Parents, students and teachers wearing purple packed the Pasco County School Board meeting and overflow room Monday night as they spoke out against the district’s removal of “safe space” stickers from school property.
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Polk County Florida Football Roundup: Week 3
Lake Wales 20, Sebring 6 SEBRING, FLORIDA – Xavier Marlow intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown to lead Lake Wales to its third straight win of the season. Lake Wales was trailing 6-0 in the game when it scored 20-unanswered points to secure the win. Marlow’s pick-6 was good for ...
