Lakeland, FL

LkldNow

City Hall Wreath Honors Memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Two blocks north of Lake Morton, where the regal descendants of Queen Elizabeth II’s white swans still glide across its waters, a wreath honoring her life, her contribution to the city, and her passing on Thursday stands in the City Hall lobby. City Communications Director Kevin Cook said City...
LAKELAND, FL
floridaing.com

Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination

Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
RUSKIN, FL
aroundosceola.com

Osceola, Kissimmee “statesman” Jim Swan passes away

Former Kissimmee Mayor and Osceola County Commissioner Jim Swan — a man who proclaimed to “participate in politics” rather than be a politician — passed away Saturday at the age of 74. Swan, who served the county from 1982-1994 and the city from 2006-16, had recently...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida firefighters mark 9/11 with stair climb

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters from across Central Florida gathered Sunday morning to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, 21 years ago. Crews from agencies like Orlando Fire and Orange County Fire gathered at the City National Bank building in downtown Orlando to climb 110 stories, making four rounds up and down the building.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Lake Wales couple opens first restaurant through city grant program

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is investing millions of dollars into revitalizing a once historically Black neighborhood. The city of Lake Wales is attracting new businesses with match grants. Two businesses have been awarded grants so far. Local food truck Whadda Wings was able to...
LAKE WALES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Pasco’s Academy at the Farm wins $13.5M in support grants

The funding was the second-largest grant lawmakers provided through the new local support program. State lawmakers have awarded $13.5 million in federal funding for a Pasco County agriculture charter school to expand its program after Gov. Ron DeSantis initially vetoed $11.9 million for a new high school. The Academy at...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Trial begins as family sues HCSO over 2014 death of teen ejected from Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — Jury selection is underway in a Tampa federal courtroom in what his relatives' claim was the wrongful death of Andrew Joseph III. Joseph was just 14 years old when he was ejected from the Florida State Fairgrounds in 2014, along with close to 100 other teenagers, and was struck and killed by a car as he tried to run across Interstate 4 to catch a ride home.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lakeland apartments part of almost $92 million multifamily portfolio sale

St. Luke’s Life Center apartments in Lakeland has sold to an unnamed buyer for $13.4 million. The complex, at 915 W. Quincy St., is one of a four-property, 669-unit portfolio that changed hands for $91.75 million. St. Luke’s, according to property records, is a low-income development with about 150...
LAKELAND, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough

Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County Florida Football Roundup: Week 3

Lake Wales 20, Sebring 6 SEBRING, FLORIDA – Xavier Marlow intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown to lead Lake Wales to its third straight win of the season. Lake Wales was trailing 6-0 in the game when it scored 20-unanswered points to secure the win. Marlow’s pick-6 was good for ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
