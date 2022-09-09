ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Police#Violent Crime#Kent Co#Mexican#East Beltline
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND: Cedar Springs man found safe

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — UPDATE 6:05 A.M.: Police say Terry Sims has been found safe. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing man out of Cedar Springs. Terry Sims, 19, walked away from an adult care home in the 400 block of...
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Mexico City
Fox17

Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police searching for man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An active search is underway for a man police say allegedly kidnapped and shot at a woman Saturday in Battle Creek. The Battle Creek Police Department says Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings, 26, forced a 29-year-old woman from her home at gunpoint on Taft Court around 6 a.m. Saturday. They both got into a white Chevy Malibu and Cummings transported her to an undisclosed home.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Prosecutor won't file charges in Wyoming Burger King fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says a fight between a man and multiple teenage employees at a Wyoming Burger King will not result in charges. The incident happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. An angry customer who had gone through the drive-thru entered the store and that's when surveillance footage showed the argument escalate to violence. A 17-year-old shift leader and a 15-year-old employee were injured during the melee with the adult man.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Meet the candidates for Muskegon's city manager

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Six people have been named as candidates for city manager in Muskegon. Former City Manager Frank Peterson resigned this past April to pursue another opportunity in the private sector, and now the community will be able to get to know these candidates and ask them questions.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy