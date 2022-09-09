Read full article on original website
Former Kent Co. deputy pleads not guilty in alleged August assault case
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A former Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of assaulting a man at a Lansing area rest stop while he was off-duty entered a “not guilty” plea in district court Thursday morning. Marcelo Aranda of Allendale faces one count of assault and battery...
Man who led police on chase in stolen U-Haul charged, identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man responsible for leading police on a chase through Kent and Ottawa County last week in a stolen U-Haul has been charged, according to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Police say 36-year-old Robert Gallup of Kentwood, has been charged with five counts of...
Police search for suspects accused of stealing more than $50K from Holland Buddhist temple
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for five suspects accused of stealing more than $50,000 in cash and religious artifacts from the Lao Buddhist Temple in Holland. Police say the burglary happened sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the grounds...
Police investigating shooting inside Muskegon Heights bar
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A 34-year-old is expected to survive after being shot inside the Hideout Bar in Muskegon Heights overnight. The Muskegon Heights Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Hideout Bar on 100 E. Broadway. It's unclear at this time how the shooting...
Muskegon beagle who was 96 pounds sheds 20 since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Six weeks ago, 13 ON YOUR SIDE introduced you to a nearly 100-pound beagle rescued in Muskegon County. He's since been adopted and has lost about 20 pounds. Rolo was originally rescued from a Muskegon County home after being found in a neglectful situation. He...
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
'Not just a statistic': Drowning victim helping dozens with organ donation, mother fighting for change
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A woman who lost her daughter to a drowning in South Haven earlier this summer, is honoring her memory through beach safety awareness, saying she won't let her daughter just become a statistic. The young victim is also now giving back even after her death,...
'Full of life': Family remembers 18-year-old killed in Grand Rapids crash as constant source of joy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim of a rollover crash on Sunday, 18-year-old Briana Corlew, has died from her injuries. Her family says she will be sorely missed. "Full of life," says Barbara Corlew, Briana's mother. "Always messing around, making faces." Simply put, a joy to be around. That's...
Grand Rapids native and frontman of Bob Brock & the B-tones dies at 78
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robert James Brock, the lead of popular West Michigan Polka band Bob Brock & the B-tones, has died at 78 years old. Brock, who was born and raised in Grand Rapids, died peacefully Tuesday, surrounded by family, his obituary reads. Brock played the saxophone, trumpet,...
FOUND: Cedar Springs man found safe
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — UPDATE 6:05 A.M.: Police say Terry Sims has been found safe. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing man out of Cedar Springs. Terry Sims, 19, walked away from an adult care home in the 400 block of...
West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond is shuttering its doors
WALKER, Michigan — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a list of locations that they are planning on closing first as part of an overall plan to shutter 150 locations nationwide. Among the locations announced by the company is the store on Alpine Avenue in Walker. The company said...
Suspect faces multiple charges following family dispute and house fire in Georgetown Twp.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say one person was taken into custody after a domestic dispute in Ottawa County on Friday afternoon. The incident happened after 5:30 p.m. along Melody Lane in Georgetown Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a white Dodge pickup was spotted driving recklessly...
One dead, two hurt after crash at Alden Nash Avenue at 92nd Street
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A fatal crash closed Alden Nash Avenue at 92nd Street in Kent County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say at least one person died in the crash, and two others were airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the...
Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
'You can't arrest your way out of this': Muskegon Heights works to reduce cycle of youth gun violence
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Tuesday, the Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center held a listening session in Muskegon Heights. The goal was to meet with community members to discuss youth gun violence prevention. "So today, when they asked a question about what drives some of the things that have happened,"...
WATCH LIVE: Kent Co. Prosecutor providing update on charges in Burger King assault case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will be providing an update on potential charges against a man accused of assaulting two teenage workers at a Wyoming Burger King. Becker said Thursday that he had received the full investigation from the Wyoming Police Department and was reviewing...
Police searching for man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An active search is underway for a man police say allegedly kidnapped and shot at a woman Saturday in Battle Creek. The Battle Creek Police Department says Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings, 26, forced a 29-year-old woman from her home at gunpoint on Taft Court around 6 a.m. Saturday. They both got into a white Chevy Malibu and Cummings transported her to an undisclosed home.
New movie celebrates work of Grand Rapids gospel singer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer about the message of resilience he’s hoping you’ll gain from the new film. “Born and bred,...
Prosecutor won't file charges in Wyoming Burger King fight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says a fight between a man and multiple teenage employees at a Wyoming Burger King will not result in charges. The incident happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. An angry customer who had gone through the drive-thru entered the store and that's when surveillance footage showed the argument escalate to violence. A 17-year-old shift leader and a 15-year-old employee were injured during the melee with the adult man.
Meet the candidates for Muskegon's city manager
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Six people have been named as candidates for city manager in Muskegon. Former City Manager Frank Peterson resigned this past April to pursue another opportunity in the private sector, and now the community will be able to get to know these candidates and ask them questions.
