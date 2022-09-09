Rookie Braves Outfielder Michael Harris II Donates $23,000 To Jackson Residents Impacted By Water Crisis

Read full article on original website
Anita Million
3d ago
Epic! You just went down in history with that act of kindness! Outstanding young man with excellent upbringing and a great athlete! You will truly be blessed!

GOD CHOSEN/12 TRIBE
3d ago
Better keep your eyes on wherever it goes because Tate Reeves stealing and giving all the 70 billion he received to his family, private organization and private academy schools, he is the biggest crook in the state of this state...

TheatreofPain270
3d ago
Good man Michael. I can tell you were raised right. Stay Humble. Bigger things await you.🏆 ⚾️🏆⚾️🏆

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Related
Mississippi Insight for Sept. 11, 2022: Horhn and Johnson
City, state and federal authorities talk financing options for ending Jackson's chronic water problems. And two local newsmakers offer their perspectives on the emergency: Sen. John Horhn from Jackson and former mayor Harvey Johnson.
Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue
Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
Groups bring 25 trucks of water to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta-based mega church partnered with a charity organization to get clean water to people in Jackson. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia and Life Beyond Water and Partners gave out water at New Horizon Church. More than 100 vehicles lined up to get water as Jackson remains under […]
Jackson Free Press
Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery
A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Jackson water issues result of environmental racism, expert says
While water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Miss., the water is still not safe to drink and a boil order remains in effect. The ongoing issues are a result of years of neglect and of environmental racism, said an expert at Washington University in St. Louis. "When local government...
Focused on Mississippi: Granny Midwives
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Alferdteen Harrison is a retired history professor and co-founder of the Smith-Robertson Museum in Jackson. “Retired” is the only proper word for her if that means being freed up from work to tackle other projects. Because that’s what she has done. Either she has found them, or as in the […]
fox29.com
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football roundup: Alcorn, Valley take shutout losses; JSU, MC and Delta State cruise to wins
NEW ORLEANS — Alcorn State had a hard time in the Big Easy. Michael Pratt passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and Tulane romped past Alcorn 52-0 on Saturday. Tulane (2-0) racked up 558 yards of total offense and recorded its first shutout win since 1997. It was...
Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
njurbannews.com
Megachurch leads massive effort to get bottled water to residents of Jackson, Miss.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant announced a partnership that will provide thousands in Jackson, Mississippi with bottled water. Amid a lingering water crisis that has impacted families and businesses for weeks, Bryant has partnered with Life Beyond Water and others to send 25 tractor trailers of bottled water set to arrive Sept.
Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
thesource.com
Jackson Mississippi Mayor Gives an Update on The Water Crisis
The Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi updated residents on the water crisis and revealed the city will soon have safe drinking water, but the problem is far from solved. Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said it could just be a matter of days before the boil water notice is lifted for approximately 150,000 people. “And so we believe that it’s a matter of days, not weeks before that boil water notice can be lifted,” shared Lumumba.
WAPT
Coach Prime says JSU didn't live up to their, and everyone else's, expectations on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders was hoping for a bit of a bigger blowout Saturday against Tennessee State in likely the final Southern Heritage Classic between the two schools. "The level and the standard is a new level, and it's a new standard," Sanders said. "We...
Jackson residents to see increase in garbage rates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
newsfromthestates.com
‘Y’all just coming to get a story’: Local organizers say media neglects Jackson until crisis
Terun Moore, right, of the Strong Arms of JXN organization, helps distribute water to Jackson residents at the Sykes Park Community Center in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today. Terun Moore was looking forward to finally taking a break. The co-director of Strong Arms of JXN,...
EPA launches investigation into Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
JACKSON, MS — CBS News reports that the EPA has announced an investigation into the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. The crisis has left thousands of residents without water for multiple days. Jennifer Kaplan, spokesperson for the EPA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), said that the agency had...
Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said
Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
Q&A: How White Flight and Environmental Injustice Led to the Jackson, Mississippi Water Crisis
Mississippi has found itself in a dire position, after a flood left the state’s capital city, Jackson, without water to drink or fight fires. Residents, who had actually been under a boil-water advisory since mid-July, were reminded to keep their mouths closed during showers—if they were lucky enough to even have water pressure.
Scheduled power outage to affect Brandon businesses
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 30 businesses are expected to experience a scheduled power outage in Brandon on Sunday, September 18. City officials said Entergy’s scheduled power outage will take place from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. They said the following businesses will be affected: Advance America Arnold Law Firm Audible AutoZone Baker Law Firm […]
I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
