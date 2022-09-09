Read full article on original website
In the Moment with Malahat Spirits Company
Cheers!: Hey Ken, thanks for chatting with me about Malahat Spirits Company. I want to start with the most important thing, the spirits. The distillery is known for its award-winning rum, and you also produce whiskey. What inspired you to focus on those spirits?. Ken Lee: This really started as...
Thousands rediscover Escondido history at Grape Day Festival
ESCONDIDO — Despite the threat of rain, the return of the Grape Day Festival brought thousands of people Saturday seeking to rediscover the history of Escondido. Hundreds of people were already perusing the vast tents of local vendors and historical displays within the first hour of the historic festival’s opening.
Encinitas housing projects magnify local infrastructure concerns
In 2019, the Encinitas City Council adopted its 6th Cycle Housing Element Update for 2021-29, establishing 16 viable sites to accommodate 300 affordable housing units to meet the city’s requirements under the Regional Housing Needs Allocation or RHNA. Among the 16 sites include Piraeus Point, Clark Avenue, Marea Village,...
Cardiff Greek Festival big hit over the weekend
ENCINITAS — For the 42nd year, the residents got their fill of fun and food, Greek style. Hundreds lined up over the weekend — some before the 11 a.m. opening on Saturday — to get a taste of traditional and fan-favorite Greek food at the Cardiff Greek Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.
Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas stabbing incident
ENCINITAS — A suspect is in custody in connection with a violent physical assault and stabbing last Wednesday near Encinitas Community Park. Steven L. Choate, 57, was arrested at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sep. 9 in the 400 block of Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas. Choate was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with a serious injury, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Investigations continue into alleged misconduct of Vista High football players
VISTA — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Vista Unified School District have each launched investigations into recent allegations of misconduct by members of the Vista High School football team in the school locker room. Vista High School officials first sent a letter to parents on Sept....
