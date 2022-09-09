ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB Health Department hosting free monkeypox vaccination clinic Sept.15

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free monkeypox vaccination clinic on September 15.

According to a press release, the clinic will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MJ’s Tavern, located at 4019 Granby Street.

Monkeypox is a rare but contagious rash illness that is spread by close contact with an affected person.

A two-dose series of a monkeypox vaccine is recommended in Virginia for individuals in the following groups:

  • All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the last two weeks; or
  • Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or
  • Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (such as bathhouses, sex clubs)

Appointments for the clinic are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted. Those looking to make an appointment can visit the Virginia Department of Health website .

