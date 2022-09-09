VB Health Department hosting free monkeypox vaccination clinic Sept.15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free monkeypox vaccination clinic on September 15.
Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.
According to a press release, the clinic will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MJ’s Tavern, located at 4019 Granby Street.
Monkeypox is a rare but contagious rash illness that is spread by close contact with an affected person.
A two-dose series of a monkeypox vaccine is recommended in Virginia for individuals in the following groups:
- All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the last two weeks; or
- Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or
- Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (such as bathhouses, sex clubs)
Appointments for the clinic are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted. Those looking to make an appointment can visit the Virginia Department of Health website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0