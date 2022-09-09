ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Former HS Baseball Star, Bloomsburg Student Suffers OD Death: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Edward Morgan Heckler Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/heckler_16/

A Pennsylvania community is coming together following the overdose death of a standout baseball player and Bloomsburg University student Edward “Morgan” Heckler.

The beloved athlete died on Friday, Aug. 20. He was 22 years old.

A GoFundMe launched for his family's remaining expenses had raised more than $19,000 as of Fri. Sept. 9.

"Whether it was playing sports, hanging out with his friends, or on campus he always had his infectious smile on his face and was ready to make everyone laugh," reads the fundraiser, launched by Ryan McDonnell.

The Audubon man was one of four people found unconscious by police officers inside an apartment on Iron Street in Bloomsburg (Columbia County) around 2 a.m., BUNow reports.

Despite administering Narcan, a potentially life-saving medicine used to treat a drug overdose, first responders were unable to revive him, the outlet says. The other victims were hospitalized.

Authorities believe the drug he took was laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the outlet and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Born in Philadelphia, Heckler was remembered in his obituary as someone who had a "love for life."

He graduated from Methacton High School in Worcester Township (Montgomery County), where he was known for playing baseball, and even coached one season last year, according to the school.

"Please keep the Heckler family in your thoughts and prayers," the high school's baseball team said in a tweet.

He is survived by his parents, Grant and Amy Heckler, dog Molly, grandparents Oreste "Rusty" and Barbara (Woolhead), and many other loved ones.

Funeral services will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bald Birds Brewing Company on Rittenhouse Road in Audubon.

