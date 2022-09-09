Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
How Legal Departments And Law Firms Are Bolstering Their eDiscovery Posture
More than ever, legal departments are under intense resource and budget pressures — all driving the need to improve internal efficiencies. These challenges are exacerbated by escalating data volumes, emerging forms of communication like chat, heightened regulatory mandates and a whistleblower culture. In this position paper, our friends at...
LAW・
abovethelaw.com
With Legal Hiring Cooling Down, Are Layoffs Looming For Biglaw Associates?
Biglaw firms now find themselves in a rather curious spot in our post-pandemic world. While 2021 and the start of 2022 were marked by frenzied hiring, pay raises, and bonuses galore, the tail end of 2022 is looking a little gloomier. Coupled with a slowdown in work, legal recruiters are saying that “demand for associates no longer exceeds supply,” with some firms reportedly enacting hiring freezes while others have performed stealth layoffs. Is legal hiring in a recessionary slump, or are we just approaching a new(er) normal?
abovethelaw.com
It's Fine To Represent Oil Companies As An Associate
“Everyone deserves a lawyer” is one of the dumbest things lawyers say. Not that there aren’t situations where the justice system demands that litigants have competent, zealous representation — criminal defendants being the most obvious example — it’s that lawyers rarely deploy this as a spirited defense of Gideon, but as a vapid ethical shield to make their work drawing up commodities contracts for Vladimir Putin of a moral kind with exonerating innocent death row inmates.
abovethelaw.com
The Department Of Justice, Mar-A-Lago, And The Wisdom Of Crowds
I was thinking again about the controversy over the search warrant issued for Mar-A-Lago. Last Thursday, the Department of Justice filed its brief asking Judge Aileen Cannon to stay her order requiring that a special master review certain classified documents and temporarily prohibiting the use of those documents in a criminal investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
How Did Reproductive Rights Group Get Mixed Up With Attorneys Making Anti-Abortion Donations?
Clients and lawyers don’t necessarily have to see eye-to-eye on everything. But when you’re a political think tank raising money from donors to advance a cause, maybe funneling those donations to a law firm with a PAC funding the other side is… ill-advised. That’s what appears to...
Comments / 0