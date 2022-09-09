Read full article on original website
Why is Gov. Murphy Still Blocking NJ Charter Schools?
New Jersey charter schools advocates say students in those schools do better on academic testing, charter schools are cheaper to run and thousands of Garden State families are on waiting lists, but the Murphy administration won’t permit charter schools to expand, or more of them to open. Harry Lee,...
Up To $200,000 In New Grants Available For New Jersey Child Care Facilities
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will host a virtual information sessions on September 15 and September 19 for applicants interested in applying to NJEDA’s Child Care Facilities Improvement Program. Funded with $54.5 million in the current Fiscal Year budget, the program aims to provide relief for child...
An Open Letter to the New York State Education Department from the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America and The Vaad Roshei Yeshivah of Torah Umesorah
We write on behalf of the yeshiva community of this State and its diverse educational institutions. As religious Jews, we seek above all else to raise our families in the traditions of our faith. We all stand as one!. Our people have sacrificed so much over the millennia to preserve...
Free school meals expand to ‘middle-income families’ in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Friday that requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working- and middle-class families. Murphy said the program would reduce food insecurity and offer healthy meals to more families. “[The laws] will ensure that our kids are more...
Acting AG Platkin Announces Availability of $17 Million in Grants to Reduce Gun Violence and Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey
Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that the Department of Law & Public Safety is making $17 million in grant funding available to acquire and expand technology to reduce gun violence and combat a rise in auto thefts fueling violent crime in New Jersey, using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program
NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
New Jersey Employers Can’t Punish Workers Based On A Marijuana Test Alone, State Officials Say
New Jersey marijuana regulators have approved new guidance for employers that makes clear they cannot penalize workers based solely on positive drug tests for cannabis metabolites. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) announced the workplace guidelines during a meeting on Friday, joining several other states that have implemented specific...
NJ wants to hear from you — how to spend $641M in opioid settlements
You can be a part of directing how New Jersey uses hundreds of millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds over the next several years. State officials are asking for input from members of the public, advocates, treatment providers, and others, on the best way to use the funds in order to limit further addiction and overdose deaths.
NJ issues new workplace cannabis guidelines to mixed reviews
BLOOMFIELD, NJ (PIX11) — The Garden State has set new guidelines regarding marijuana use in workplaces in the state. The new rules from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) are meant to promote workers’ rights while also ensuring that employers can take steps to ensure that workplaces are safe, but some critics say that […]
Only about half of NJ’s college students graduate in 4 years
That four-year college path you see on television and in the movies, and maybe you experienced yourself some years back, is not the experience for many higher-ed students in New Jersey. In fact, fewer than 75% of New Jersey's full-time, first-time college students seeking a bachelor's degree actually reach that...
Mantua school district job opening
The Mantua Township school district is currently accepting applications for a replacement (long-term substitute) physical education teacher at the Centre City School from Oct. 3, 2022, through Nov. 23, 2022. Qualified candidates must possess proper certification from the NJ Department of Education. - Advertisement - Apply on the Mantua Township...
NJCRC: Workers can use marijuana on their own time, businesses can have drug-free workplace
The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission has released new guidance about recreational marijuana in the workplace. The CRC says that workers have the right to use marijuana on their off-time but adds that businesses also have the right to keep a drug-free workplace. “Employers have the right to maintain a drug-free...
N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
10 New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In The Whole Country
It's always nice to see the Garden State recognized for something other than our fantastic beaches, awesome diners, and beautiful greenery, right?. I'm a transplant to the state, but already made the dive into getting my NJ license, and license plate and becoming a real New Jersey resident, I love it.
Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
Apparently, $35 an hour isn’t enough to retain bus drivers
Teacher strikes, employee dissatisfaction and burnout: This is a mere sample of the issues plaguing administrators in K-12 schools across the country, and the school year has only just begun. On top of all that, add bus driver shortages. Despite continuous efforts to create incentives to recruit and retain bus...
Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it
TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
PHOTOS: WeShoot Hosts U.S. Lawshield Seminar in Lakewood, Addressed by Renowned Attorney Evan Nappen
A free seminar in Lakewood today gave gun-owners and soon-to-be owners valuable information regarding the law, their rights, and more. Attendees learned about the new New Jersey gun rules, the CCW application process, tips on how to interact with law enforcement and more. With CCW applications seeing record high numbers,...
Evesham: A Battleground within a Battleground
Could an apartment building benefitting from a 2018 PILOT agreement become a lightning rod issue in one of Burlington County’s most strategic municipalities this election season? Republicans are running on the platform of a municipal renaissance, but defending Democrats are calling it an example of cronyism, given the property is being developed by a local Republican powerhouse family.
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
