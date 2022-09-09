Read full article on original website
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
News4Jax.com
Ancient City Con geeks out in Jacksonville
North Florida’s longest running multi-day pop culture experience, Ancient City Con, returns to Saint Johns Convention Center in World Golf Village this weekend. The event promises to be bigger and better than ever going into its 14th year. The stars will be in the building including a few from Stranger Things and Barry Bostwick along with cosplayers, music and more. It starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners...
SPOTLIGHT: Ringo Starr on Thursday, Jaguars home opener Sunday
The Jaguars will face an early season test against an AFC South opponent when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jaguars fell 28-22 in the season opener against Washington. Indy tied with Houston, 20-20. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 pm at TIAA Bank Field. You can watch on WJAX - CBS 47.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Whit’s Frozen Custard to Kernan Square
The city is reviewing a tenant build-out permit application for Whit’s Frozen Custard at 12620 Beach Blvd., No. 20, in Kernan Square at an estimated cost of $115,300. It is a 1,364-square-foot space. Building Dynamics Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor. Doherty Sommers Architects Engineers Inc. of Jacksonville...
First Coast News
All female surf competition takes over Jacksonville beach, raising money for a good cause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for the 24th Annual Sisters of the Sea Surf Classic & Beaches Go Green Women's Pro. “When we all started surfing, there were hardly any girls in the water, and we all wanted...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening
Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dreamette coming to Atlantic Beach and Orange Park
The landmark Dreamette ice cream shop, founded in the Murray Hill area of Jacksonville, is branching into Atlantic Beach and Orange Park. Dreamette-Sailfish LLC registered the Dreamette Atlantic Beach name for 61 Sailfish Drive E. in Atlantic Beach. It is the former Southern Originals in Glass shop. State records show...
unfspinnaker.com
A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville
Given you might want to buy things like underwear brand new, you never know what gem you may find at the local thrift shop. Second-hand apparel has thankfully become increasingly popular among Gen-Z over the past few years, so some University of North Florida (UNF) students may enjoy thrift shopping but may not know where to start in Jacksonville. But don’t worry, Spinnaker’s got you covered with some of Jax’s best shops to pop some tags.
UPS will hire 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area for holidays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPS is expecting to hire more than 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area this holiday season. UPS says applying to these jobs takes just 25 minutes. You just need to fill out an online application, and nearly 80% of seasonal positions don't require an interview.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Corner Lot Tower signs Shutts & Bowen as anchor tenant
Corner Lot announced Sept. 12 it signed the Shutts & Bowen law firm to lease space as the signature tenant in what is now Corner Lot Tower at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Jacksonville-based Corner Lot paid $11 million in June for the former Summit Tower. Architect Taylor Hardwick designed the nine-story building, which was built in 1963.
Video: Two dogs dumped in Orange Park neighborhood seen on home surveillance
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A new video appears to show someone dumping two dogs in an Orange Park neighborhood before driving away. The woman who found the dogs says what she saw on her home surveillance camera made her feel horrible and once she got home and it made her think, how could you do something like that?
News4Jax.com
Here’s your chance to win 4 tickets to the Home & Patio Show
Are you looking for new decorations or enhancements to your home for the upcoming fall and winter seasons?. The Jacksonville Home & Patio Show is coming up, and there is an opportunity for you to go for free. Below is a chance to win a Family 4 Pack to the...
‘There’s a lot of opportunity here’: Construction continues for Jax Beach Town Center
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — An anxiously-awaited project, right in the heart of Jacksonville Beach, is making progress toward opening doors. Action News Jax received a walk-through of the site under construction on Monday morning for the Jax Beach Town Center. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. You can...
News4Jax.com
Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
News4Jax.com
‘It’s a piece of history’: Springfield home designed by architect Henry Klutho is on the market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville home designed by architect Henry John Klutho is now for sale. The house, which is known as the Henry John Klutho House or the Klutho Residence, is located on West Ninth Street in Springfield. It was originally built in the early 1900s and originally located on Main Street, according to the listing on Zillow.
News4Jax.com
Long awaited Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience arrives in Jacksonville
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. With over 3 million tickets sold, this exhilarating experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, exciting the art lovers’ senses through a three-dimensional lens in a way that’s never been experienced before. Guests will walk through an all-new, exclusively designed space that will transport them into Van Gogh’s world, becoming one of the brush strokes on his colorful canvases and illuminating the senses.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Bartram, Creekside, Fleming Island move up in Week 4 rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee hosts a hiring fair for all positions!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bitty and Beau’s Coffee is hosting a job fair in honor of their new location opening up in Jacksonville!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “With over 80% of...
News4Jax.com
2022 Jacksonville Image Awards program
The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by the Porter Firm, recognize achievements in the African American community. This year marks a return to an in-person award gala. The inaugural year of 2020 was held at the Ritz Theatre & Museum, while the 2021 awards became a virtual celebration to the...
Jacksonville firefighter to climb 110 floors in full gear on anniversary of 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will be making quite a climb this weekend. Jacksonville-native Nick Billups will be climbing 110 floors in full firefighter gear on Sept. 11 in honor of the men and women who died as a result of the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.
