Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Ancient City Con geeks out in Jacksonville

North Florida’s longest running multi-day pop culture experience, Ancient City Con, returns to Saint Johns Convention Center in World Golf Village this weekend. The event promises to be bigger and better than ever going into its 14th year. The stars will be in the building including a few from Stranger Things and Barry Bostwick along with cosplayers, music and more. It starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Whit’s Frozen Custard to Kernan Square

The city is reviewing a tenant build-out permit application for Whit’s Frozen Custard at 12620 Beach Blvd., No. 20, in Kernan Square at an estimated cost of $115,300. It is a 1,364-square-foot space. Building Dynamics Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor. Doherty Sommers Architects Engineers Inc. of Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening

Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dreamette coming to Atlantic Beach and Orange Park

The landmark Dreamette ice cream shop, founded in the Murray Hill area of Jacksonville, is branching into Atlantic Beach and Orange Park. Dreamette-Sailfish LLC registered the Dreamette Atlantic Beach name for 61 Sailfish Drive E. in Atlantic Beach. It is the former Southern Originals in Glass shop. State records show...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
unfspinnaker.com

A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville

Given you might want to buy things like underwear brand new, you never know what gem you may find at the local thrift shop. Second-hand apparel has thankfully become increasingly popular among Gen-Z over the past few years, so some University of North Florida (UNF) students may enjoy thrift shopping but may not know where to start in Jacksonville. But don’t worry, Spinnaker’s got you covered with some of Jax’s best shops to pop some tags.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Corner Lot Tower signs Shutts & Bowen as anchor tenant

Corner Lot announced Sept. 12 it signed the Shutts & Bowen law firm to lease space as the signature tenant in what is now Corner Lot Tower at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Jacksonville-based Corner Lot paid $11 million in June for the former Summit Tower. Architect Taylor Hardwick designed the nine-story building, which was built in 1963.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘It’s a piece of history’: Springfield home designed by architect Henry Klutho is on the market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville home designed by architect Henry John Klutho is now for sale. The house, which is known as the Henry John Klutho House or the Klutho Residence, is located on West Ninth Street in Springfield. It was originally built in the early 1900s and originally located on Main Street, according to the listing on Zillow.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Long awaited Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience arrives in Jacksonville

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. With over 3 million tickets sold, this exhilarating experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, exciting the art lovers’ senses through a three-dimensional lens in a way that’s never been experienced before. Guests will walk through an all-new, exclusively designed space that will transport them into Van Gogh’s world, becoming one of the brush strokes on his colorful canvases and illuminating the senses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Bartram, Creekside, Fleming Island move up in Week 4 rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2022 Jacksonville Image Awards program

The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by the Porter Firm, recognize achievements in the African American community. This year marks a return to an in-person award gala. The inaugural year of 2020 was held at the Ritz Theatre & Museum, while the 2021 awards became a virtual celebration to the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

