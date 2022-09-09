Given you might want to buy things like underwear brand new, you never know what gem you may find at the local thrift shop. Second-hand apparel has thankfully become increasingly popular among Gen-Z over the past few years, so some University of North Florida (UNF) students may enjoy thrift shopping but may not know where to start in Jacksonville. But don’t worry, Spinnaker’s got you covered with some of Jax’s best shops to pop some tags.

