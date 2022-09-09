TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are eight active Amber Alerts and three missing children notices currently posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. For the 24th year — families of currently missing children and those once reported missing will gather for Florida Missing Children’s Day. The ceremony is dedicated to acknowledging all of the missing children throughout the state with the hopes to bring closure or peace to some of their families.

