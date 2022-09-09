Read full article on original website
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Ancient City Con geeks out in Jacksonville
North Florida’s longest running multi-day pop culture experience, Ancient City Con, returns to Saint Johns Convention Center in World Golf Village this weekend. The event promises to be bigger and better than ever going into its 14th year. The stars will be in the building including a few from Stranger Things and Barry Bostwick along with cosplayers, music and more. It starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
Some see the sun, some get showers, divided by the FL/GA line
A drier day for southeast Georgia as a weakened cold front stalls over northeast Florida. Partly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers north of the state line, closer to I-95. South of the FL/GA line, scattered showers with storms will develop after 1 p.m. and continue through around 10 p.m.
Woman remembers sister who was killed on 9/11 during St. Augustine ceremony
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Remembering a day etched in the memories of Americans: Sept. 11, 2001. One of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 21 years ago on Sunday was Suzanne Geraty, who was just 30 years old. She was Erin Durkin’s youngest sister. “Suzanne had...
Florida Missing Children’s Day: Local families to attend ceremony at Florida Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are eight active Amber Alerts and three missing children notices currently posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. For the 24th year — families of currently missing children and those once reported missing will gather for Florida Missing Children’s Day. The ceremony is dedicated to acknowledging all of the missing children throughout the state with the hopes to bring closure or peace to some of their families.
Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
Drunk Driving: DUI deaths on the rise nationwide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DUI-related deaths are on the rise across the country. The National Transportation Safety Administration says drunk driving deaths went up more than 14 percent between 2019 and 2020. The numbers climbed five percent more last year. Florida is one of the top three states where people...
AAA: Florida gas prices sink to seven month lows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined again last week, dropping to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday. Gas prices are now on a 2-week streak of declines, falling a total of 17 cents. Despite...
Slough touts 2 decades of experience in runoff school board race against St. Johns County newcomer
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Beverly Slough has not attempted to hide her political leanings in a role that has historically been considered — and administratively remains — nonpartisan. The current representative of District 1, Slough was first elected in 2002 and is now running to retain her...
Housing market shifting toward affordability, Northeast Florida Realtors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors says the housing market is shifting toward affordability. Rates skyrocketed over the last few years. High rent, inflation, insurance companies leaving the state and a property insurance crisis have all contributed to this. Mark Rosener, the 2022 president of NEFAR,...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers $1,000 bonuses to first responders in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in town on Monday to deliver $1,000 bonuses to members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. At an afternoon news conference at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, DeSantis said the bonuses are just a small way to show support for our first responders and appreciation for their service.
As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise
MANASSAS, Va. – In a universe of cloud computing, northern Virginia might be in a perpetual fog. More of the data centers that feed the cloud are clustered in the region outside the nation's capital than anywhere else in the world. As cloud computing — which enables data storage...
St. Johns County has an affordable housing crisis. These nonprofit housing leaders explain how to address it
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Tucked behind a massive oak tree in West Augustine is a new affordable housing project by the St. Johns Housing Partnership. “This building we’ve got right here is for low-income veterans that we’re building,” said Bill Lazar, Executive Director of the nonprofit St. Johns Housing Partnership.
2 men arrested for putting waste in Mississippi sewage system
JACKSON, Miss. – Two men appeared in federal court Friday for illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. It is unclear if this is linked to the water crisis. A nine-count federal indictment was unsealed in Jackson on Sept. 2, charging Thomas Douglas, Jr., 61, and John...
