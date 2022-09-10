Storm cells triggered by Tropical Storm Kay off SoCal coast help douse Fairview Fire near Hemet
Rain generated by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped fire crews slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire burning southeast of Hemet Friday, allowing authorities to reduce some evacuation orders from mandatory to voluntary and ground crews to reach 40% containment of the fire. The National Weather Service had issued a flood watch and a high wind warning for the area, with authorities saying as much as 7 inches of rain could fall in the area before the storms dissipate, raising the likelihood of flash floods, mud and debris flows. The inclement weather was due to Tropical Storm Kay, which had been a hurricane before hitting the Baja peninsula in Mexico. The Weather Service predicted gusts of 55 mph in the valleys and 75 mph in the mountains and deserts. Sandbags are available at fire stations and hardware stores in Riverside County. Cal Fire officials have said they hope to have the fire contained by early next week, an objective that appeared more feasible with the arrival of rain. By 8 p.m. Friday, officials said the fire had grown to 28,307 acres, with containment increasing from the 5% that had not changed since Monday. On Friday evening, the following areas were reduced to evacuation warnings:
- South of Diamond Valley Lake
- East of Washington Street
- North of Borel Road
- East of Rancho California Road
- East of Anza Road
- North of Temecula Pkwy (Hwy 79)
- Northwest of Hwy 371
- West of Highway 74
- South of USFS Boundary
- The community of Ramona Village and Olivet University
Some rescue groups are offering to send crews with trailers into evacuation zones to help move large animals.All fees for retaining pets will be waived under the county emergency order, agency spokesman John Welsh said. When the fire erupted earlier this week, Bob Brown with the California Ranch Company in Temecula opened his 70-acre equestrian center, offering a sanctuary for animals in evacuated areas. "We did the best we could to put them all in last count," he said. "We were over 700 plus horses and everything from livestock all the way down to cats and dogs." Jacklyn Davis with Saddle Up Ranch heeded warnings early and is encouraging other large animal owners to do the same. "They are doing that to avoid coming in and rescue you and your animals," she said. "You have no idea how many animals have been turned loose, people have hit them and killed them." The Los Angeles Equestrian Center is also playing host. Trailers have since been set up to allow evacuees to stay with their animals. Rosie Cowley told Eyewitness News she has helped evacuate 26 horses that she and volunteers are now caring for at the ranch. "During that time, we got the mandatory evacuation order while we were already loading up so then we moved everybody out," said Cowley. Carret Rescue Rangers said they're offering help for residents with large animals. Crews will go into evacuation zones with their trailers and help get the animals out. For more information, you can call 760-233-2135. The cause of the fire was under investigation. In a document filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, Southern California Edison reported "circuit activity" in the area close to the time the fire erupted. City News Service contributed to this report.
