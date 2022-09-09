Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
City Council approves Krissie Harris as new 2nd Ward alderperson, passes half-million dollar cleaning plan
City Council approved a half-million dollar plan to hire a cleaning team for Evanston’s business districts at Monday’s meeting. After approving the appointment of Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd), the council unanimously voted in favor of a $508,000 contract with New York-based company Streetplus to create a cleaning and maintenance program for the city’s main business areas for one year.
Herald & Review
Lightfoot says ‘destiny’ of Black Chicagoans is at stake in 2023 election
CHICAGO - At a South Side diner one recent morning, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot served up a cautionary tale about what might happen if Black voters don’t unite behind her reelection bid. She told the mostly Black crowd at Huddle House on Stony Island Avenue that the city’s first...
Some former Chicago aldermen believe lack of civility is behind city council mass exodus
"While we were on the council, the folks sitting here, we had different viewpoints, but we always were respectful."
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso on migrants coming to his suburb: ‘We resent the way the governor’s office has treated us’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins Jon Hansen to talk about migrants from Texas being bussed from Chicago to his suburb.
Cook commissioner mulls run for Chicago mayor
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he’s hearing from a lot of “disappointed” working people, urging him to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job.
In These Times
The Strike that Started the Red Wave
This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. In 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school teachers in...
POLITICO
Bailey’s suburban woes
Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Bailey clash over TV ad that shows woman being attacked in Chicago
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is denouncing an independent campaign commercial that blames him for the rise in violent crime since he took office. His Republican challenger, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), fired back that Pritzker is being divisive. The widely seen ad features surveillance-camera footage of a group...
Proposed Railroad Merger Sparks Intense Backlash From Officials in Chicago Suburbs
A massive proposed merger between two of the largest railroad companies in the world has sparked a huge response from suburban officials and residents, who fear the union could cause significant safety issues in the months and years ahead. The proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads,...
The Independent Newspapers
Michael McLean to be appointed Chief of the Elmhurst Police Department; Interim chief has strong educational background, experience in community
At the City Council Meeting held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, City Manager Jim Grabowski will seek City Council’s approval for his recommendation in appointing Interim Police Chief Michael McLean to Chief of the Elmhurst Police Department. Chief Michael McLean has been serving as Interim Police Chief since April of 2022, following the medical leave and passing of Chief Michael Ruth.
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
Northwest suburban mayors, first responders, business owners oppose massive $31B railroad merger
Politicians, emergency responders, business owners and even Metra itself are all opposed to a massive merger of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City southern railroads.
wgnradio.com
Juvenile defense attorney Audrey Anderson discusses the street racing epidemic
Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors joins Jon Hansen to discuss street racing in Chicago. Jon and Audrey talk about charges, police involvement in stopping it, and social media. Plus, asset seizures and not needing to be charged with a crime for it to happen.
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your door
Political mailers that look like newspapers are showing up on people's doorsteps and driveways in Chicago and the suburbs. (CHICAGO) The mailers are customized to local areas. If you live in the city, you may have received the "Chicago City Wire." Suburbanites might get the "Will County Gazette" or "DuPage Policy Journal."
wilmette.com
Anti-Semitic Materials in Wilmette
UPDATE: Over the September 10, 2022 weekend, additional anti-Semitic literature was dropped throughout the community. The Village remains steadfast in our commitment to work to create an environment where all people feel safe and respected within the community and these types of incidents are unacceptable; the Village stands by our Jewish neighbors.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The Lans Theater building
LANSING, Ill. (September 13, 2022) – It was in September 1945 that The Times first reported, “Plans and specifications have been completed for a $100,000 movie theater in Lansing. The land has been acquired and the project formed. Actual construction awaits only the availability of materials.”. Two years...
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park
Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
codcourier.org
DuPage Citizens Get a Second Chance at the Expungement Clinic
Editor’s note: This article contains an anonymous source for testimonial. This was done to protect their identity and maintain the purpose of their record being expunged. The true identity is known by both the writer and the editor. This article contains themes about self-harm. For six long hours on...
Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes
Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs.Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.Though these "newspapers" are political ads in disguise, they aren't illegal. The state attorney general's office tells Axios it hasn't received any complaints and is not pursuing legal action.Context: The mailers are distributed by conservative radio host Dan Proft, who also is behind the People Who Play By the Rules PAC.Headlines...
