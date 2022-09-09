Read full article on original website
azbex.com
Ariz. to Get $109.5M in IIJA Funds to Improve Water System
Arizona is scheduled to receive $109.5M under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act this year to improve water systems. While that’s far less than the $1.4B state officials say is needed, it is far more than some states will receive. The allocation consists of $50.9M to replace lead pipes,...
Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona’s elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey’ office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey’s office. The cause of death and where Hart died was not known. Ducey called Hart “a pillar of state government,” who was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and mine safety. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff in Hart’s honor. “A lifelong Kingman resident, Inspector Hart proudly served the people of Arizona for decades,” Ducey said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time.”
KTAR.com
Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake discusses border, voucher expansion, economy
PHOENIX — Kari Lake is the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona looking to replace term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey in the Nov. 8 general election. Lake joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday to give her thoughts on the border, school voucher expansion and the state of the economy.
arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
azbex.com
Funding Shortfall May Delay Tucson Transportation Projects
The Regional Transportation Authority in Pima County is facing a funding shortage that could leave projects approved by voters in 2006 without the means to complete them. Only Tucson-based projects remain to be funded, and Tucson must either provide $150M of its own money or set the amount in projects in the next 20-year plan. That plan – RTA Next – could go to the ballot in 2024. The current plan expires in June of 2026.
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur
PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona
There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Washington Examiner
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
azbex.com
Retail Center Planned for Morrison Ranch
A new retail center may be going up in Gilbert’s Morrison Ranch community. Fred Meyer Stores, Inc. paid $4.6M in August of 2016 for a 21-acre property at the NEC of Power and Elliot roads. Fred Meyer is an affiliate of Kroger Company, the parent company of Fry’s Food Stores.
Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal
An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
East Valley Tribune
Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood
The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
Sunday storms swept through the Valley, here's how much rain your area received
PHOENIX — Sunday night gave Valley residents a strong showing of rain and lightning as storms continued to roll through the area. Maricopa County recorded nearly an inch and a half of rainfall in some locations. 12News meteorologist Krystle Henderson brought us a look at how the storm measured...
azbigmedia.com
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
biztucson.com
New Restaurant BATA to Open in Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District
In what will be the third local restaurant to open in his growing hospitality group, Chef Tyler Fenton has announced that BATA, a project drawing from what he calls “the legends and lore of fire,” will open its doors in downtown Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District on Wednesday, March 9.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues
PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
kjzz.org
The little-known oasis just down the road from Arizona's Montezuma Castle
Most Arizonans have heard of Montezuma Castle — a quick drive up Interstate 17, the century-old cliff dwelling is one of our state’s most famous tourist sites. But there's a little-known oasis just down the road from Montezuma Castle: Montezuma Well. It isn’t just a well — it’s...
AZFamily
April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
