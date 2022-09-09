Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com
Public sees first cut of Water Tower site design
The iconic Water Tower Plaza in the Gilbert Heritage District is getting a facelift and the Town of Gilbert has unveiled the first potential designs in an open house. A shaded splash pad, restrooms, grassy lawn for events and food truck connections are resident priorities reflected in designs that aim to revitalize the plaza while completing important infrastructure upgrades.
phoenixmag.com
3 Familiar Shopping Centers Getting Future Facelifts
Familiar shopping complexes are getting new looks in the coming months. After a teardown, a new “PV” is coming in 2024. It will feature retail, restaurants, housing and a Harkins Theatre in a mixed-use complex. reddevelopment.com/pvphx. Arizona Center. A new AC Hotel and residential tower have gone up...
azbigmedia.com
Logistics Property Co. buys 38 acres in Mesa for $20.1 million
The Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport is the heart of the growing southeast valley. Another 38 acres of land in Mesa was purchased by developer Logistics Property Co. for $20.1 million. SVN’s Director of Retail and Sales Investments Rommie Mojahed and Advisor Lindsey Dulle represented the seller in the sale transaction.
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 09-13-22
1. SB Real Estate Partners has purchased Obsidian on Ocotillo Apartments located near the I-60 freeway and SR101 in Glendale for $56.4M. Tower 16 Capital Partners sold the property and were represented by Jesse Hudson, Trevor Koskovich, and Bill Hahn of Northmarq Phoenix. The new owners plan to improve the property further during their ownership.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
azbex.com
Industry Professionals 09-13-22
1. For the second consecutive year, Tempe-based metal building contractor Arizona Corporate Builders, LLC has been named one of the Top 10 metal builders in the country, based on tonnage volume. Metal Construction News listed ACB as its #8 builder in is annual Top 100 report. ACB’s listing is up from #10 in 2021.
azbex.com
56-Unit Complex Planned in Apache Junction
Owner Sound Builders Group LLC is planning a 56-unit multifamily development in Apache Junction at the NEC of Superstition Blvd. and San Marcos Drive. The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of a conditional use permit last month. Tentatively called Circle Trail Suites, the two-story, gated development...
azbex.com
Merit Planning 46.9-acre Buckeye Industrial Project
Add one more large-scale industrial development to the nearly $2B and 19MSF in Buckeye’s planning and development pipeline. Merit Partners is requesting a site plan approval for Merit Buckeye Industrial Park – a 414KSF building and 136.5KSF outdoor storage yard near the SEC of Turner and Baseline roads.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
A new gourmet grocery store opens in Scottsdale, Arizona
Gastromé Market, a gourmet grocery featuring wines, cheeses and handcrafted items from local purveyors, opened its doors Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 5,000-square-foot store is located at 7704 E Doubletree Ranch Road, Unit 140, in Scottsdale’s Gainey Ranch, and features a wide variety of high-end offerings for food-and-wine lovers. A restaurant area led by Chef Christopher Brugman will open in October, Gastromé Market posted on Instagram.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.398 Million Mediterranean Estate with over 14,000 SF of Resort Like Living in Mesa is A Truly Entertainer’s Dream
The Estate in Mesa, a an entertainer’s dream designed for resort-like living with over 14,000 square feet of pure luxury offering a lush formally landscaped sanctuary and countless amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1550 N 40th St UNIT 14, Mesa, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Day (Phone: 480-415-7616) at Keller Williams Realty East Valley for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mesa.
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Restaurant Week is Back. Here Are The 7 Most Exciting Menus to Try
Arizona Restaurant Week is here with all of its tasty goodness, and it's a good time to try something, or somewhere, new. The biannual event presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association runs this Friday, September 16, through the following Sunday, September 25. With 150 participating restaurants, there are an overwhelming...
azbex.com
Retail Center Planned for Morrison Ranch
A new retail center may be going up in Gilbert’s Morrison Ranch community. Fred Meyer Stores, Inc. paid $4.6M in August of 2016 for a 21-acre property at the NEC of Power and Elliot roads. Fred Meyer is an affiliate of Kroger Company, the parent company of Fry’s Food Stores.
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area power company approves customer rate increase starting in November
PHOENIX – Customers of Salt River Project will be zapped with a price hike for power starting in November, after the Arizona public utility voted for the increase Monday. SRP’s board of directors said the yearly price will rise an average of $5.58 per month. Directors also approved the same amount to also be applied beginning in November 2023.
AZFamily
Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north Phoenix
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest...
ABC 15 News
SRP approves rate hike, new gas construction
PHOENIX — Salt River Project electric customers can expect higher power bills beginning in November. Its executive board approved a 4.7% increase during its meeting Monday. That equates to an average of $5.58 increase in monthly bills according to the utility. A second increase of the same amount was...
ABC 15 News
Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley
PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
azbex.com
New 114-unit Multifamily Project Planned for North Phoenix
Greenlight Communities plans to build a 114-unit apartment development at Sunnyside and 19th avenues on a 3.75-acre vacant parcel being sold by Kingdom in the Valley Christian Church. The lot will be split from the church parcel prior to development. Plans for Streamliner Sunnyside Multifamily call for two three-story buildings...
AZFamily
Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
chandleraz.gov
Taking Flight at Chandler Municipal Airport
The Chandler Municipal Airport is among the nation’s busiest general aviation airports in the country. Listen in as host Matt Burdick and Airport Manager Ryan Reeves discuss what’s involved with managing the airport, its role in the nation’s aviation system and future development plans. Highlights:. Ryan describes...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
