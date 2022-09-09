ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools

A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy