Governor directs flags lowered to half-staff to honor 9/11 victims

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has directed all American flags and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff from 5pm Friday to 5pm Sunday in honor of those who died in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“On the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on our nation, we continue to remember those who tragically lost their lives and honor the heroic sacrifices of those who bravely took action to help their fellow Americans,” said Governor Stitt. “With continued gratitude, our nation remembers our armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom and security, and honor those who continue to serve.”

Earlier this year, Governor Stitt signed SB 1466 which allows the 9/11 Remembrance “Freedom Flag” to be flown on state property commemorating the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Sunday marks 21 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon.

