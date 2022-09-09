Read full article on original website
New regulatory bill grants Uruguayan Central Bank control over the nation's crypto industry
The Uruguayan government has introduced legislation to the parliament that accelerates the regulation of the crypto space in the country and establishes the central bank as the regulatory authority. Introduced on Sept 5, the bill strives to clarify the country's regulatory framework for cryptocurrency assets, stating that all companies that...
New to crypto but don't know where to start? You can copy a professional
The turbulence in the crypto markets has led to great uncertainty for investors. Unsubstantiated rumors run amok on Twitter — causing panic. Just recently, seemingly credible accounts warned that Mt. Gox was about to dump 140,000 BTC on the market… even though payouts could be many weeks away.
Selling the rumor? Biggest Ethereum Merge staker Lido DAO loses 40% in 30 days
Lido DAO (LDO) has declined by more than 40% in the last 30 days with more room to fall in the coming days amid a potential sell-the-news event, such as the Merge. Lido DAO is Ethereum’s biggest staking service, having deposited over 4.14 million of the blockchain’s native asset, Ether (ETH), into the Ethereum 2.0 smart contract on behalf of its users, according to the latest data.
NFT creator Doodles raises $54M in funding at $704M valuation
On Tuesday, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) collection Doodles announced that it had raised $54 million at a $704 million valuation in a funding round led by Seven Seven Six, with participation from 10T Holdings, Acrew Capital and FTX Ventures. As told by Doodles, the investment will allow it to scale its growth strategy and monetize its intellectual property globally through ventures in the music, culture and entertainment industries.
Tether USDT stablecoin goes live on Near Protocol to boost DeFi presence
Major stablecoin issuer Tether Operations Limited continues expanding integrations with diverse blockchain networks, launching the Tether (USDT) stablecoin on the Near Network. Tether USDT is now live on the Near Network, a smart contract-enabled blockchain platform designed for decentralized applications, Tether officially announced on Monday. The integration of Tether into...
Russia aims to set rules for crypto cross-border payments by year’s end
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday officially instructed the government to come to a consensus regarding crypto regulation in Russia by Dec. 19, 2022. The prime minister specifically called on the Duma and other state authorities to come up with coordinated policies on regulating the issuance and circulation of digital currencies in Russia. Mishustin also asked regulators to finalize regulations for cryptocurrency mining and cross-border transactions in digital currencies.
3 reasons SOL price is up 30% in 2 weeks — Will Solana's uptrend continue?
Solana (SOL) ticked higher on Sep. 13, mirroring similar upside moves in the broader cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). On the daily chart, SOL's price gained over 4% to $39, its best level in 3 weeks. The token's intraday gains came as an extension of a prevailing uptrend that has seen its price gaining 30% in just 2 weeks.
Bitcoin hits 3-week high as trader says 'all signs there' to short BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) kept grinding higher at the Sept. 12 Wall Street open as traders called for an imminent correction. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $22,481 on Bitstamp, its highest since Aug. 19. The pair had preserved existing gains over the weekend, with a declining U.S....
OpenNode sets up BTC payment infrastructure in Bank of Bahrain regulatory sandbox
Bitcoin infrastructure provider OpenNode will test a Bitcoin (BTC) payment processing and payouts solution in the Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) regulatory sandbox, the company announced on Tuesday. This is the latest of several steps the kingdom has taken to join the crypto economy both on its own and as a member of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).
Ethereum’s Merge will affect more than just its blockchain
As with many things in life, events are not siloed. When any type of event or action occurs, planned or unplanned, it causes changes and reactions to surrounding components. Think of a stone thrown into a pond creating ripples in the water while also altering the aquatic environment below the surface. This school of thought can also be applied to the Ethereum Merge.
Merge ‘jitters’ sees outflow from Ether-based investment products
Institutional investors may be wavering ahead of the Ethereum Merge, with Ether (ETH)-based digital asset investment products seeing an outflow of $61.6 million, signaling concerns about the success of the upgrade. In its digital asset fund flows weekly report, fund manager CoinShares reported that Ether-based investment products made up for...
Elon Musk, Cathie Wood sound 'deflation' alarm — Is Bitcoin at risk of falling below $14K?
Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded by 20% to almost $22,500 since Sept. 7. But bull trap risks abound in the long run as Elon Musk and Cathie Wood sound an alarm over a potential deflation crisis. Cathie Wood: "Deflation in the pipeline" The Tesla CEO tweeted over the weekend that a...
Abra announces plans for US bank supporting digital assets
Cryptocurrency trading platform Abra said it was “in the process of” establishing a United States-based state-chartered bank allowing clients to deposit digital assets. In a Monday announcement, Abra said the bank, named Abra Bank, would be regulated to operate within the U.S. and give customers the ability to use digital assets in seemingly the same way as fiat at traditional banks. The company also planned to launch Abra International, a digital asset-focused business based outside the United States.
It's on! Where to catch the Ethereum Merge live
Ethereum (ETH) is heading for the most significant upgrade in its history, which is scheduled to happen at around 5:27am UTC on Sept. 15. Those wanting to watch the Ethereum network make its historic shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) in real-time will have plenty of options to choose from. The Ethereum...
Downsides of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake, explained
Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake are arguably the best-known consensus mechanisms — but new ones are continually emerging. PoW blockchains have long dominated the cryptocurrency landscape, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum using this model. This means miners are responsible for securing the network and validating transactions — and they get rewarded with new coins as a result.
Busan signs MoU with Huobi, gets more help for local crypto exchange
South Korea’s “blockchain” city of Busan continues to establish agreements with cryptocurrency industry heavyweights as Huobi Global enters the development ecosystem. Huobi Global and its Korean branch became the latest exchange to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Busan Metropolitan City government to participate in the growth of its blockchain industry.
What is a cryptocurrency ETF and how does it work?
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have grown in popularity as a means of investing since the mid-1990s due to their intraday liquidity and low transaction costs. In general, ETFs track a specific index and are generally traded on exchanges. In a securities market, ETFs allow investors to trade their shares continuously throughout...
Stone Ridge board approved plan for 'liquidation and dissolution' of its Bitcoin fund
Stone Ridge Asset Management, whose holding company is behind the New York Digital Investment Group, has filed notice with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that it will liquidate its Bitcoin Strategy Fund. In a Monday SEC filing, the asset manager said the Stone Ridge Trust board of trustees...
Cryptocurrency is picking up as an instrument for tyranny
Proponents paint Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as antidotes to totalitarian governments and central banks. Simultaneously, international corporations and startups alike have designed blockchain platforms and products that could be used on behalf of totalitarian governments and central banks. Microsoft body activity data. One example is Microsoft, which applied for...
Guide to real-life crypto OGs you’d meet at a party (Part 2)
In Part 1, we detailed three of the different kinds of crypto OGs you might meet at an industry party. They were: (1) shadowy super coders and/or anon founders, (2) “reputable” and respected OG industry leaders like Vitalik Buterin and Brian Armstrong, and (3) the comeback OGs, who were trying to shake off the stink of a failed project.
