Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever
He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle
– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns
Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE. "Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever....
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Possibly Written Off TV
For months now The Judgement Day has been feuding with Edge and this week on Raw the Rated R Superstar faced the newest member of the group when he went one on one with Dominik Mysterio. The match ended in a disqualification when The Judgement Day interfered, and after the...
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Names WWE Star He Was Careful Not To Call Out During First Run
Karrion Kross wanted to mix it up with a slew of WWE talent during his first main roster run, and was often asked about the stars he wanted to share the ring with. However, he was wary of calling for a match with one major WWE superstar. Speaking to Quetzalli...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: John Cena Looks Rather Different These Days
There goes a classic. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history but only a handful have become the face of the company. That status takes a special level of impact and skill and there have been stretches without someone really filling in that spot. Part of the package that gets someone into that spot is the look, and now one of the biggest names in WWE history has changed up his look.
MMAmania.com
Kevin Holland releases statement after UFC 279 defeat against Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I lost an amazing grappling match’
Kevin Holland’s UFC 279 experience didn’t get any easier after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight, forcing a big shuffle of half the main card fights. Holland ended up going from fighting striker Daniel Rodriguez to facing the undefeated Chechen, who is best known for his crushing grappling abilities. It...
UFC・
ComicBook
Pro Wrestler Cameos in Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5
Cobra Kai Season 5 officially dropped on Netflix on Friday and wrestling fans were treated to a surprise cameo in the sixth episode. Luke Hawx, who has been wrestling primarily for the NWA alongside his son PJ, makes an appearance in the sixth episode titled "Ouroboros." He took to Facebook over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, commenting on how the role was a reunion with actor Martin Kove.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Hospitalized Due to Allergic Reaction
Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie revealed on social media that she was rushed to the hospital over Labor day weekend due to an allergic reaction to fire ant bites she suffered while on her farm. She noted in her comment section that "all is well now," putting her fans at ease. Marie signed a multi-year contract with WWE back in October 2020 that would see her eventually return to the promotion in the summer of the following year. She would work primarily alongside Doudrop on the Raw roster but only competed in seven matches before getting released again last November.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
ComicBook
AEW Pulls Multiple Stars From Full Gear 2022's Poster
AEW fans noticed that the poster for the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view underwent some notable changes after the incident during All Out weekend. With Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks currently serving suspensions for the locker room brawl that took place after the pay-per-view and CM Punk's uncertain status with the promotion after his scathing media scrum comments and subsequent fight, all four are no longer featured on the poster. Punk has since been replaced by Toni Storm, while MJF is front and center instead of Omega and the Bucks. Other stars like Wardlow and The Acclaimed have also been added in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star
He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
ComicBook
Former WWE Champion Reportedly Written Off WWE TV
This week's Monday Night Raw ended with The Judgement Day attacking Edge's leg after interfering in "The Rated-R Superstar's" match with Dominik Mysterio. The commentary team made it sound as if the heel faction had broken Edge's leg, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, this was done deliberately. He noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Edge's current WWE contract has him working a limited number of dates and speculated that this was the latest injury angle to keep him off television for a while.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Raw
After the controversial finish to the final of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament two weeks ago, WWE announced the two teams involved would have a rematch. During the tournament final where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss got involved and cost their Clash at the Castle opponents the tag titles, leaving Rodriguez and Aliyah as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Comments / 0