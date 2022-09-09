GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Family of Robert Gallup III says a moment they have dreaded for years now came Friday, with a knock at their door by a Kentwood police officer. The officer, the family says, has known the Gallups for years and has been with them throughout their struggles to try to get Robert Gallup III off of drugs and back on the right path. The officer was there to tell them that after years on the run, Gallup was in custody.

GRANDVILLE, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO